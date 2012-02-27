* Yen hits 9-month low vs dollar
* Boosts exporters, takes pressure off PM Noda
* Threat of derailing recovery with higher fuel bills
By Antoni Slodkowski and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 27 The yen's sharp fall from
record highs is taking some pressure off Japanese exporters and
the unpopular government, but any further weakening could
threaten the country's sputtering recovery by swelling its fuel
import bill.
A record trade deficit and surprise policy easing by the
Bank of Japan earlier this month have combined to trigger the
sharpest monthly drop in the yen in more than two years,
spurring a rally in stocks of exporters, which have for years
been plagued by the currency's stubborn strength.
The shrinking of Japan's current account has further shaken
confidence in the yen, which used to be seen as one of the
world's safe-haven currencies in times of turmoil.
While few think the weaker yen will solve Japan's deeper
structural problems, it is fuelling a jump in Tokyo's laggard
stock market, as exports remain key in a country where domestic
demand is dwindling together with its rapidly ageing population.
"With the yen off its highs and stock prices rising, there's
a lot of optimism. But we're not entirely sure whether Japan
will indeed smoothly head for a recovery," said Yoshiki Shinke,
senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"We can't count on a strong recovery in Europe, while Asia
faces risks of a slowdown. There is also a risk markets may
unwind their very bullish bets on the U.S. economy. That makes
for a long list of uncertainties on Japan's economic outlook."
The dollar spiked at one point on Monday to around 81.661
yen, up more than 5 yen or some 7 percent since the start
of the month.
A one yen drop translates to a 0.6 percent increase in
Japanese companies' net profit, according to Nomura Securities.
Tokyo's transport equipment index, home to
bellwether exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp, has
powered up 28 percent so far this year, after a 21 percent drop
in 2011. By comparison, the broader Topix index has gained
nearly 15 percent.
To be sure, the rally in cyclical stocks has been a global
one, triggered by a flood of cash from accommodative central
banks, but Japanese exporters are seen as the most attractive
targets after years of cost-cutting spurred by the yen's
relentless rise.
Topix companies are expected to post an average 51.6
percent year-on-year jump in earnings in 2012, compared with a
12.6 percent rise for S&P 500 companies, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BOJ REMAINS ON GUARD
Despite the yen's drop to nine-month lows, the Bank of Japan
remains ready to act on any signs that Japan's recovery
prospects could be threatened.
It is not convinced yet that the yen's weakness will be a
lasting trend.
Japanese authorities spent 14.3 trillion yen ($177 billion)
intervening in foreign exchange markets last year to weaken the
yen, while the BOJ surprised markets earlier this month by
loosening monetary policy and setting a 1 percent price goal.
"Europe's crisis is far from over. Despite recent market
moves, the BOJ cannot let its guard down," said a source
familiar with the central bank's thinking.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may launch a
fresh round of bond buying, also known as quantitative easing,
could always shift the market's tide toward renewed dollar
weakness, while Europe's debt crisis means investors could again
dump riskier assets in favour of the liquid U.S. Treasuries.
The pause in the yen's ascent is among the few positives for
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who wants to keep the economy
strong enough to weather much-needed tax hikes he is proposing
to fix Japan's tattered finances.
"Usually a strong currency is a reflection of a strong
economy, a growing economy, or no deficit. We see nothing like
this (in Japan)," said Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn
on Monday.
"So there is no reason for which, economically, you can
justify the Japanese yen's significant appreciation against the
dollar and euro over the past three years," he said.
WILL IT LAST?
The swift fall in the currency has been amplified in part by
short covering, as investors who had bet on further yen gains
were forced to dump leveraged bets as the tide turned against
them. Importer hedging ahead of possible further oil price
spikes also added to the yen's weakness.
These factors make many market players think that the dollar
is not ready for a sustained move higher against the yen, with a
natural correction after a spike higher seen as inevitable.
"It's always hard to pin it down when a long-term trend like
that is changing, but a five-yen move in the space of a month
shows that the market has changed its perception of the yen,"
says Takumi Nomura, senior currency manager at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"The dollar will likely level out a bit from now, but I
don't think we are going to retest the yen's record highs versus
the dollar anytime soon," he said.
Some analysts said the dollar may have limited scope to gain
much above 82 yen given the possibility of further Fed easing.
"For dollar/yen to trade higher you need to see interest
rates in the U.S. and other countries outside of Japan move
higher. This would be the trigger for long-term weakness, but it
is not the case yet," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
Japan's rising energy imports are also likely to keep the
yen under pressure, though a deterioration in the country's
terms of trade may be offset by improved export performance if
it filters through the broader economy.
Imports of liquefied natural gas have hit record levels
after the shutdown of many nuclear plants following last year's
devastating March earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Japanese importers also have been ramping up their purchases
of oil, afraid that prices -- already at eight-month highs in
yen terms -- may rise even higher as Middle East
tensions heat up.