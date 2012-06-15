BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Bonds; Outlook is stable
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's top financial diplomat Takehiko Nakao said on Friday that the yen's recent rises were not reflecting economic fundamentals and that authorities would respond to currency moves as appropriate.
Nakao also said the yen's recent movements have been one-sided reflecting concerns about Europe's economy and that such currency movements could hurt Japanese economy.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.