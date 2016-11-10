BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's government has been saying that it will take bold action against excessive currency moves when necessary, Masahiko Shibayama, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Thursday.
Shibayama made the remark at a Reuters forum, when asked whether Japan could intervene in the currency market to stem unwelcome yen rises. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Steven Emerson reports 8.6 percent stake in Lilis Energy Inc as of February 28 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2r1hKRB] Further company coverage: