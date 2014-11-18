* Months of deliberation led to Abe's twin decision
TOKYO, Nov 18 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's twin decisions to delay an unpopular sales tax increase
and call a snap election were not quite the bolt from the blue
they first appeared.
Recent interviews with aides, politicians and officials
reveal that the decisions, announced on Tuesday, resulted from
months of deliberations based on two deeply held tenets: beating
deflation must take priority and hesitating over elections would
endanger Abe's hope of a long-term tenure.
With his ratings still around 50 percent in most surveys and
the opposition weak, Abe judged that calling an election now
would be safer than waiting until next year, politicians said.
Abe announced he would delay the tax increase by a
year-and-a-half to April 2017 and dissolve the lower house of
parliament on Friday for an election expected to be held on Dec.
14.
In 2015, Abe plans to push ahead with unpopular policies
such as restarting nuclear reactors that went off-line after the
2011 Fukushima disaster and enacting laws to allow the military
to fight abroad for the first time since World War Two.
That the tax and election moves came simultaneously resulted
from the convergence of factors: a string of weak economic data,
scandals in his cabinet, a shock monetary easing by the central
bank and a diplomatic coup in the form of a summit with Chinese
President Xi Jinping.
Abe was concerned from the start about the possible blow to
the economy from a second rise in the sales tax to 10 percent
from October 2015 after a hike to 8 percent from April, a
two-step plan based on legislation passed with the backing of
ruling and opposition parties before he took office in 2012.
"For sure, escaping deflation is his top priority," a senior
administration official told Reuters, adding the danger to that
goal was Abe's main gauge for deciding on the tax hike delay.
At the core of his "Abenomics" strategy is a belief that two
decades of deflation have made Japanese consumers wary of
spending on big ticket items and firms cautious about investing,
and altering that mindset is vital to achieving growth.
Worries about that risk grew from the summer. Data released
in early September showed the economy had shrunk by more than 7
percent in the April-June quarter after the first tax rise, the
worst contraction since the 2009 global financial crisis.
As weeks passed, officials began to sense the rebound in the
third quarter through September was less robust than hoped.
Finance Ministry bureaucrats, who had long argued the tax
hike was vital to rein in debt, began to feel they were fighting
a losing battle and to consider scenarios that included a delay.
HE WHO HESITATES LOSES
Even as the stream of gloomy economic data flowed, Abe was
pondering when to call an election for parliament's lower house,
whose four-year term does not expire until December 2016.
One option was to call a snap vote shortly after a Sept. 3
cabinet reshuffle that was intended to boost Abe's popularity.
That scenario became untenable, the administration official
said, after two new cabinet members resigned over political
funding scandals, denting Abe's support though not disastrously.
Weighing heavily on Abe's mind, however, was the bitter
memory of how the last prime minister from his Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP), Taro Aso, missed the best timing to call
an election.
Aso, who took office in 2008 after his predecessor quit, was
expected to call an early poll while his ratings were relatively
high. Instead, he dithered, only to see his support dive. When
Aso finally called an election in August 2009, the LDP lost
power for three years.
"It's always better to go on the offensive when your
administration is strong rather than be forced into an
election," said a veteran LDP lawmaker.
A snap poll would have the added bonus of effectively
silencing ruling coalition heavyweights who backed the tax hike.
PIECES FIT TOGETHER
On Oct. 22, Abe's close aide, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, made a comment that, in hindsight, suggested the
deliberations on the tax hike and an election were merging.
The government, Suga said, would look at preliminary data
for third quarter GDP in deciding on the tax increase.
While ambiguous, the remark suggested Abe might decide on
the tax rise after seeing data due out on Nov. 17, while
parliament was still in session and could thus be dissolved for
a snap poll, rather than wait for later data in December.
In the event, the data was far worse than forecast, showing
the economy slipped into recession in the third quarter.
As Abe neared a decision on an election, the Bank of Japan
on Oct. 31 took a shock step many thought would make it easier
to raise the tax, but instead appears to have done the reverse.
By announcing an expansion of its monetary stimulus
programme that boosts its government bond purchases, the BOJ
eased concerns about a bond market meltdown if the tax rise were
delayed, and sparked a rally in Tokyo share prices.
On Nov. 7, what now looks like the final piece of the puzzle
fell into place with a seemingly unrelated development.
Abe's top security adviser returned from Beijing to report
that a long-sought meeting with China's Xi was likely in Beijing
the next week. That added a dash of diplomatic success to the
pitch Abe was now planning to take to the voters.
That evening, after separate meetings with his LDP No.2 and
ruling coalition partner, Abe gave an interview to a private TV
broadcaster where he flatly denied he was considering a snap
election. Without prompting, however, he also said prime
ministers always deny they are planning an election if asked.
Said veteran political analyst Minoru Morita: "He was
sending a message: 'I'm going to call an election'."
