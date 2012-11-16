TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's main opposition leader and
possible next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said on Friday that
economic and diplomatic issues would be focal points in the
general election set for Dec. 16.
Speaking after the lower house of parliament was dissolved
for a snap poll, Abe said the upcoming election would be about
which party could boost a stagnant economy, rebuild the
quake-stricken northeast and restore diplomacy.
Abe, a former prime minister who is leader of the Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP), said he was aiming to have all its
candidates win in the general election and return the party to
power.
The election is seen likely to return the long-dominant LDP
to power with the conservative former prime minister at the
helm.