* Abe has shifted debate from fiscal tightening to stimulus
* Government looking at vouchers among steps to spur
consumption
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Dec 12 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
signalling that retooling Japan's economy with painful
structural reforms must take a back seat to reviving growth,
even though he is poised to win a big referendum on his economic
policies in an election on Sunday.
In the three weeks since he delayed a sales tax increase and
called the election, Abe has shifted the debate from curbing the
government's runaway debt to finding ways to stimulate the
economy and put more money in voters' hands.
For example, policymakers say they are considering shopping
vouchers for lower-income earners that would cover a portion of
the cost of goods and services.
Such handouts would resemble vouchers and tax breaks used
during the global financial crisis that boosted sales of
energy-efficient cars, appliances and housing, officials told
Reuters. Those measures had a multiplier effect on spending but
were followed by a pullback when the giveaways expired.
Maintaining government spending and massive yen-printing by
the Bank of Japan while putting off thorny economic reforms
could mean Japan is left with an ever growing debt pile and
little improvement in the economy's long-term growth potential.
Some investors are betting that a seemingly endless
postponement of reform could be calamitous, with a collapse in
the yen and uncontrolled inflation.
Abe's coalition is on course to keep or even expand its
two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, opinion
polls show. And while many investors hope he will use his
mandate to press ahead with reforms ranging from easing labour
market restrictions to cutting agricultural protection, the
government is instead looking at ways to get people to spend.
This suggests Abe may double down on the first two "arrows"
in his policy quiver, stimulus spending and printing more money,
with little enthusiasm for the third arrow of deregulation and
reform.
A resounding election victory and the prospect of a long
term in office would eventually make vested interests more prone
to compromise on reform, said Eurasia Group analysts Scott
Seaman and Ross Schaap.
"That said, we still do not expect Abe to force rapid,
near-term progress on structural reform," they said in a report.
On the campaign trail, Abe says he remains committed to all
three arrows. But while the summary of his party's platform
emphasises economic recovery, promises fiscal reform and even
prominently cites tourism promotion, there is no mention of
structural reforms.
BLEAK DATA
To be sure, the Finance Ministry strongly opposes easing its
grip on spending. A promised supplementary budget is shaping up
to be small at 2-3 trillion yen ($17-$25 billion), an amount the
ministry can scrape together with unspent funds and money
sitting in various budget accounts.
And Abe insists he remains committed to balancing the
budget, excluding debt service and income from debt sales, by
the fiscal year to March 2021. His party promises to outline by
next summer how it will hit that goal, which economists said was
ambitious even before the tax-hike delay.
Japan's public debt is about $8 trillion, the worst in the
industrial world at well over twice GDP.
But with the economic news unrelentingly bleak even after
two quarters of unexpectedly deep contraction, and with regional
and upper house elections looming in the next two years,
pressure may build for a return to hefty fiscal stimulus.
In November, Abe postponed by 18 months until April 2017 a
rise in the sales tax to 10 percent after his April hike to 8
percent from 5 percent knocked Japan into its worst contraction
since the global financial crisis in the second quarter. There
was another drop in the subsequent three months.
The data since then have remained weak: falling machinery
orders and inflation expectations, depressed sentiment in a
government "economy watchers" survey and feeble capital-spending
plans. Monday's tankan survey by the Bank of Japan will show
business confidence remains fragile, a Reuters poll of corporate
managers suggests.
After Abe delayed the tax hike, Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Japan's debt by a notch and Fitch Ratings warned it
may also cut the sovereign rating, lowering the outlook to
negative from neutral.
The BOJ, meanwhile, may soon come under pressure to boost
its own stimulus, as a slide in oil prices makes its 2 percent
inflation target look ever more remote.
(Editing by William Mallard and Dean Yates)