TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party said on Friday it would do its utmost to beat
deflation and the strong yen, and aims to achieve nominal annual
economic growth of 3 percent or more by adopting all available
policy steps.
In a draft report which will become the basis of its
campaign platform for the upcoming election, the LDP called for
setting an inflation target of 2 percent and boosting
cooperation between the government and the Bank of Japan through
a revision to the BOJ law.
The LDP also proposed launching a public-private sector fund
to purchase foreign bonds.
Japan is set to dissolve parliament's lower house on Friday
for a Dec. 16 election that is likely to return the
long-dominant LDP to power with a conservative former prime
minister at the helm.