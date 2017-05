A police officer walks past Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) poster (2nd R) for the July 10 upper house election with the image of Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the LDP, and other candidates' posters at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan... REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a landslide victory on Sunday in an election for parliament's upper house that the Japanese leader has cast as a referendum on his "Abenomics" revival policies, media exit polls showed.

The coalition and friendly parties also won the two-thirds "super majority" that could allow them to begin the process of revising Japan's postwar, pacifist constitution, some TV exit polls showed.

Half the seats in the 242-member upper house were contested.

