TOKYO Japan's opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a landslide victory in Sunday's election for parliament's powerful lower house, TV exit polls showed, returning the conservative party to power after a three-year-hiatus with hawkish ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the helm.

The following are analysts' reactions to the results.

HIDEO KUMANO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"In the past several years, successive administrations have ended after only around one year and the rate of support has fallen sharply just a few months after taking a power.

"In order to maintain the rate of support until the upper house election (next summer), Abe has to implement various measures which can show results in the short-term.

"It is important to normalise foreign diplomacy. U.S. President (Barack) Obama has been re-elected, and there will be new Asian leaders.

"So there is a chance for Abe to kick-start overseas diplomacy and Japan needs to rebuild channels for dialogue with the U.S., China and South Korea, also from the economic perspective and to expand business overseas.

"Third, he has to put priority on the economy. It is important to implement the sales tax increase, but at the same time Japan needs to adopt steps to revitalise corporate activity and not excessively depend on monetary and fiscal policy."

KOICHI NAKANO, PROFESSOR, SOPHIA UNIVERSITY, TOKYO

"If it has to do with economic policies, the Komeito will probably go along. But if it is more to do with right-wing policies, the Komeito may not agree ...

"The LDP might be tempted to shift to the Japan Restoration Party.

"The upper house (election in July) remains crucial. Even if they do (get a two-thirds majority), they still want to have a majority in the upper house.

"The support level of the LDP hasn't changed (from when they lost in 2009) but the result is entirely different. If they get too complacent, the cabinet support level might go down very quickly in spite of the huge number of seats."

SHOGO FUJITA, CHIEF JAPAN BOND STRATEGIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, TOKYO

"It's up to whether the LDP gets a super-majority (with New Komeito).

"Obviously people would need to reconsider their positions, given whatever happens with the outcome of the election in the next couple of hours, in which case, it's going to be one of two things.

"If they get the super-majority, people need to start repricing the market for a very stable, conservative government in Japan, which will tend to be much more active in terms of fiscal spending, much more pressure on the BOJ.

"Otherwise, if they don't get that super-majority, that 20 to 30 percent who have positioned for this on Thursday and Friday would probably retrack from their positions and force the market to retrench a little bit.

"Nothing has changed from last Friday. We're still looking at the same thing. The LDP is going to win, but it depends on how they win, and we haven't confirmed anything yet. The probability of a super-majority is that much higher."

MASAYUKI KICHIKAWA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The two most important implications of these results are monetary policy and government spending.

"The LDP and New Komeito are going to ask the BOJ for closer cooperation with the government, and this would mean more pressure on the BOJ. This suggests that the BOJ is likely to ease at its next meeting and in the coming quarters.

"I think the LDP can achieve what it wants on monetary policy.

"I think monetary easing will be positive for Japan. The most serious problem is deflation. By ending deflation, we can lower real interest rates, which will re-activate risk taking in the corporate sector and weaken the yen.

"The LDP and New Komeito are saying government should increase spending for infrastructure. This could work in the short term, but if the government tries to do this over the medium term, then they will run into limits because they will have to figure out how to fund that spending.

"Also, there are other small parties that are not looking to increase government spending.

"Lowering corporate taxes would be a good idea to improve competitiveness, but we need to see if New Komeito will agree with this idea."

KYOHEI MORITA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS SECURITIES JAPAN

"The LDP's big victory is in line with market expectations and it will help to keep the yen weak and share prices high, at least for now. Investors will see an LDP-led government as market friendly. That said, the honeymoon will soon be over for Abe and market players will start scrutinising the new LDP-led government's policies."

"The immediate focus will be fiscal policy and the size of an extra budget the new LDP-led government is going to compile for the current fiscal year to stimulate the economy. The extra budget will help the economy to pull further away from the bottom in April-June.

"Even if the LDP and New Komeito grab a two-thirds majority in the lower house, their influence over monetary policy will be limited as they lack a majority in the upper house, which is needed to revise the BOJ law to boost the government's control.

"Still, the LDP's big win will push the central bank to focus more on prices in mulling further easing steps.

"Market expectations for further monetary easing will help the yen to weaken further towards around 85 yen versus the dollar."

NARUSHIGE MICHISHITA, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, NATIONAL GRADUATE INSTITUTE FOR POLICY STUDIES

"It will be very easy for Mr Abe to run the next government and push through key policies with this kind of majority.

"With this kind of majority, they can always outvote the upper house and don't have to seek any stable majority there, although I suspect they would seek compromise with the DPJ on some issues.

"When it comes to national security matters, it's important to remember that the New Komeito and the LDP have a very different outlook on the constitution and the role of the military, so it doesn't necessarily mean that everything will go smoothly for the LDP in this area.

"But with more than 40 seats for the JRP (Japan Restoration Party), it will be a lot easier for the LDP to pressure its coalition partner on conservative policies. They may even work with the JRP on a policy-by-policy basis.

"On the other hand, they will be pressured by the JRP to move forward with their conservative agenda, so it's hard to expect much flexibility vis-a-vis China.

"The New Komeito and the LDP have many things in common when it comes to economic policies, like public works, so here we can expect strong cooperation." (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Linda Sieg, Kaori Kaneko, Lisa Twaronite and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)