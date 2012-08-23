* Opposition, scenting victory, keen for early poll
* Election outcome could spell more policy confusion
* Politicians betting on election before year's end
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Aug 23 Embattled Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda has suggested to his main rival he will call an
election for early November, media reported on Thursday, but
with the opposition scenting victory it was unclear if he could
wait that long.
Noda, who took office last September as Japan's sixth
premier in five years, scored a rare policy win this month when
parliament enacted a law to double the sales tax to curb public
debt. But he had to pledge to call an election "soon" to gain
opposition backing to pass the bill in a divided parliament.
Members of Noda's Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) want to
put off an election given their sagging support rates but
opposition parties, which control parliament's upper house, can
force his hand by blocking a bill to allow fresh bond issuance
to fund the budget for the current fiscal year.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi has said that, unless the funding
bill passes, the government could run out of money by the end of
October. Lower house members' terms run through August 2013, but
most politicians are betting on an election before year's end.
Kyodo news agency, citing senior opposition Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers, said Noda had indicated in his
August meeting with the LDP's leader that he would call an
election before compiling a budget for the next fiscal year,
suggesting he had Nov.4 or Nov. 11 in mind.
But the LDP has rejected the offer, Kyodo said, adding Noda
had also floated the idea of holding an election on Oct. 7.
The Sankei newspaper had a similar report.
"The feeling is growing day by day that we cannot leave the
governing of Japan to the Democrats any longer," LDP Vice
President Tadamori Oshima told Reuters earlier this month.
The DPJ, a mix of conservatives, centre-left lawmakers and
ex-socialists, swept to power in August 2009, pledging to change
how Japan is governed after more than 50 years of almost
non-stop rule by the conservative LDP.
Three years and three prime ministers later, critics say the
Democrats' promises to reduce bureaucrats' control over
policymaking and pay more heed to consumers and workers than
corporations were honoured mainly in the breach.
The party has also suffered a series of defections over the
tax hike plan, and is divided over energy policy as Noda tries
to decide what role nuclear power should play amid growing
anti-nuclear sentiment after last year's Fukushima atomic
disaster.
Politicians and analysts agree that the Democrats now look
set for defeat. But it is uncertain whether the LDP and its
junior ally, the New Komeito party, can win a majority given the
widespread voter dissatisfaction with mainstream parties.
That dissatisfaction is reflected in support for populist
Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, whose local Ishin no Kai group hopes
to win seats in parliament.
That means the next government could be a weak coalition,
spelling more policy confusion as Japan grapples with a stagnant
economy, rocky ties with China and South Korea, and declining
global competitiveness.
Noda's push to bring the sales tax to 10 percent by 2015 was
billed as a test of Japan's resolve to tackle its snowballing
debt. That debt tops two years' worth of Japan's economic
output, a record among industrialised nations.