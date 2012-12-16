* Hawkish ex-PM Abe set to return to power
* Abe seeks radical monetary easing, big spending for
economy
* LDP likely to stay pro-nuclear despite Fukushima crisis
* Voters ditch DPJ in disappointment over its three-year
rule
* LDP, partner New Komeito, to form coalition - LDP official
By Leika Kihara and Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's conservative Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) surged back to power in an election on
Sunday just three years after a devastating defeat, giving
ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a chance to push his hawkish
security agenda and radical economic recipe.
An LDP win will usher in a government committed to a tough
stance in a territorial row with China, a pro-nuclear energy
policy despite last year's Fukushima disaster and a potentially
risky prescription for hyper-easy monetary policy and big fiscal
spending to beat deflation and tame a strong yen.
A TV Asahi projection based on counted votes gave the LDP at
least 291 seats in parliament's 480-member lower house, and
together with its small ally, the New Komeito party, a
two-thirds majority needed to override, on most matters, the
upper house, where no party has majority.
That would help break a policy deadlock that has plagued the
world's third biggest economy since 2007.
"We have promised to pull Japan out of deflation and correct
a strong yen," Abe said on live television. "We need to do this.
The same goes for national security and diplomacy."
Parliament is expected to vote Abe in as prime minister on
Dec. 26.
Analysts said that while markets had already pushed the yen
lower and share prices higher in anticipation of an LDP victory,
stocks could rise and the yen weaken further in response to
"super majority."
While LDP and New Komeito officials confirmed they would
form a coalition, LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba did not
rule out cooperation with the Japan Restoration Party, a new
right-leaning party that was set to pick up at least 52 seats.
"I think there is room to do this in the area of national
defence," he said. The New Komeito is more moderate than the LDP
on security issues.
DEMOCRATS' DEBACLE
Projections showed Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's
Democratic Party of Japan winning at least 56 seats, less than a
fifth of its tally in 2009. Noda said he was stepping down as
party leader after the defeat, in which several party
heavyweights lost their seats.
The Democrats swept to power in 2009 promising to pay more
heed to consumers and break up the "iron triangle" of the
powerful bureaucracy, business and politicians formed during
more than half a century of almost unbroken LDP rule.
Many voters had said the DPJ failed to meet election pledges
as it struggled to govern and cope with last year's huge
earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, and pushed through an
unpopular sales tax increase with LDP help.
Voter distaste for both major parties has spawned a clutch
of new parties including the Japan Restoration Party, founded by
popular Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto.
LDP leader Abe, 58, who quit as premier in 2007 citing ill
health after a troubled year in office, has been talking tough
in a row with China over uninhabited isles in the East China
Sea, although some experts and party insiders say he may temper
his hard line with pragmatism once in office.
"The Senkaku islands are inherently Japanese territory," Abe
said, referring to the islands that China calls the Diaoyu. "I
want to show my strong determination to prevent this from
changing."
But he also said he had no intention of worsening relations
with China.
The soft-spoken grandson of a prime minister, who would
become Japan's seventh premier in six years, Abe also wants to
loosen the limits of a 1947 pacifist constitution on the
military, so Japan can play a bigger global security role.
China's official Xinhua news agency, noting the
deterioration in relations with Japan, warned it not to strain
ties further.
"An economically weak and politically angry Japan will not
only hurt the country, but also hurt the region and the world at
large," Xinhua said. "Japan, which brought great harm and
devastation to other Asian countries in World War Two, will
raise further suspicions among its neighbours if the current
political trend of turning right is not stopped in time."
"UNLIMITED" MONETARY EASING
The LDP, which promoted nuclear energy during its
decades-long reign, is expected to be friendly to power
utilities, although public safety concerns remain a barrier to
business-as-usual for the industry.
Abe has called for "unlimited" monetary easing and big
spending on public works to rescue the economy from its fourth
recession since 2000. Such policies, a centrepiece of the LDP's
platform for decades, have been criticised by many as wasteful
pork-barrel politics.
Kyodo news agency said the new government could draft an
extra budget for 2012/13 worth up to 10 trillion yen ($120
billion) and issue debt to pay for it.
Many economists say that prescription for "Abenomics" could
create temporary growth and allow the government to go ahead
with a planned initial sales tax rise in 2014 to help curb a
public debt now more than twice the size of Japan's economy.
But it looks unlikely to cure deeper ills or bring lasting
growth, and risks triggering a market backlash if investors
decide Japan has lost control of its finances.
"Japan can't spend on public works forever and the Bank of
Japan's monetary easing won't keep the yen weak for too long,"
said Koichi Haji, chief economist at NLI Research Institute.
"The key is whether Abe can implement long-term structural
reforms and growth strategies."
Japan's economy has been stuck in the doldrums for decades,
its population ageing fast and flagship companies such as Sony
Corp struggling with foreign rivals and burdened with a
strong yen, making "Japan Inc" a synonym for decline.