* Abe's LDP, ally with 2/3 majority, turnout low
* Economic stimulus hopes boost stocks, weaken yen
* Abe turns up heat on BOJ ahead of meeting
* Abe to revive economic panel to coordinate with BOJ
By Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Dec 17 Japan's next prime minister,
Shinzo Abe, buoyed by a landslide election victory, piled
pressure on the central bank on Monday as it prepared for a
policy meeting, saying voters had overwhelmingly backed his call
for aggressive monetary stimulus.
Abe said once he formed his cabinet on Dec. 26, he would
instruct ministers to produce a joint statement with the Bank of
Japan (BOJ) that will give it a 2 percent inflation target,
double the current goal.
The ex-premier, who won a second chance to lead the nation
when his conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) surged back
to power in a Sunday election, also vowed to improve what he
called strategic relations with China while standing firm on the
sovereignty of islands controlled by Japan but claimed by China.
Abe campaigned with a call for "unlimited" monetary easing
by the BOJ and promising a surge in public spending to snap the
world's third-biggest economy out of its fourth recession since
2000, and persistent low-grade deflation.
"It was very rare for monetary policy to be the focus of
attention in an election, but there was strong public support to
our view," Abe, wearing a black suit and a pink tie, told his
first post-election news conference. "I hope the Bank of Japan
takes this into account (at its policy meeting this week)."
The NHK public broadcaster said the LDP had won 294 seats in
the 480-member lower house. Its ally, the New Komeito party, won
31 seats, giving the two the two-thirds majority needed to
over-rule most matters in the upper house, where no party has a
majority. Turnout was a post-war low of just above 59 percent,
according to media estimates.
Security policy and strained relations with Japan's
neighbours were also key themes of Abe's campaign and the
conservative leader reiterated there was no doubt that
uninhabited East China Sea islands were Japanese.
He vowed to work "persistently" to improve relations with
China through dialogue, calling for a strategic approach,
putting ties with China in the context of Japan's relations with
the United States and the Asia-Pacific region.
"We need to deepen ties with the rest of Asia including
India and Australia, and not only diplomatically, but in the
fields of security and energy, before starting to work on
improving ties with China," Abe said.
While Abe is expected to make his first trip to Washington
early next year, the immediate focus is on his promises of
big-scale monetary and budget stimulus, dubbed "Abenomics".
The first instalment is due this week, with the BOJ seen
boosting its asset-buying programme at the end of its two-day
meeting on Thursday. That would mark its fifth policy easing
since it adopted a 1 percent inflation target in February and
vowed to step up efforts to end deflation and shield the
export-dependent economy from the impact of a strong yen and the
global economic slowdown.
NOT ENOUGH
But Abe has been saying it was not enough, calling for more
vigorous steps.
Shortly after Sunday's vote that brought the LDP back to
power just three years after a crushing defeat, Abe proposed to
resurrect a policy panel his rivals scrapped in 2009, which
would serve as a venue for coordination with the BOJ chief.
That would serve as an institutionalized venue to keep the
central bank under pressure, though from April onwards, Abe will
be working with a new BOJ governor who he will pick and who is
widely expected to be more dovish than incumbent Masaaki
Shirakawa.
Hopes that the new government can overcome parliamentary
gridlock, that has plagued Japan for the past five years, and
expectations of a mix of ultra-loose monetary policy and an
extra budget of up to 10 trillion yen ($119.76 billion)cheered
investors.
The yen, whose persistent strength has dogged struggling
"Japan Inc" including flagship companies like Toyota and Sony,
extended its month-long retreat, hitting a 20-month low at one
point, while stocks rose and bond prices eased.
With an upper house election next year, analysts said Abe
did not have much time to make good on his promises.
"If he doesn't deliver a feel-good factor by the July
election, the LDP will get trounced," said Jesper Koll, head of
equity research at JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo.
While Abe spoke of the popular mandate for his policies,
analysts cautioned that Sunday's vote was more a damning verdict
on the brief reign of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's Democratic
Party of Japan (DPJ) than an embrace of Abe's agenda or the
party that had ruled Japan for most of the past 50 years.
The DPJ, which swept to power with a promise to break up the
"iron triangle" linking the powerful bureaucracy, big business
and LDP lawmakers, crashed under the weight of dashed hopes.
The party, hit by defections before the vote due to Noda's
unpopular plan to raise the sales tax, captured less than a
fifth of its 2009 tally. Noda promptly resigned as party leader.
"In a word, rather than a huge victory for the LDP, this
election was a massive defeat for the Democrats," the Nikkei
business daily said in an editorial.
Analysts said Abe would be well advised to focus on the
economy for the time being and steer clear of divisive issues
such as revising Japan's 1947 pacifist constitution.
TAKING NOTE
Abe, who quit as premier in 2007 citing ill health, appeared
to be taking note, telling the news conference he would like to
focus first on lowering the threshold of votes required to
change the constitution.
The soft-spoken grandson of a prime minister, Abe will also
have to prove he has learned from the scandals and charges of
incompetence that plagued his first administration and need all
the fine touch to handle thorny relations with Beijing.
China's foreign ministry said the disputed islands belonged
to China and it hoped Japan would appropriately deal with
problems in relations.
"We think the most pressing issue is that Japan must show
sincerity and take practical steps to appropriately deal with
the present situation and work hard to resolve the issue and
improve relations between the two countries," said ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
But Chinese media was more bellicose.
"When Abe takes power, the Chinese should take real action
to immediately set him straight," said a commentary in the
Global Times, a tabloid published by the same group that runs
the Communist Party's People's Daily.
"If he takes excessively hardline action against China, we
should resolutely fight back."