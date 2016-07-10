TOKYO, July 10 The policy chief of Japan's
ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday called for changing
the nation's pacifist constitution after the ruling coalition
won a landslide victory in an election for parliament's upper
house.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition and like-minded
parties also got the two-thirds "super majority" needed to try
to revise the post-war constitution for the first time, some TV
exit polls showed, although others only said it was within their
grasp.
"Our party is one that calls for reforming the
constitution," said Tomomi Inada, policy chief of the leading
Liberal Democratic Party, after the polls closed.
"Our party has already submitted a draft for reforming the
constitution."
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi, writing by Elaine Lies, editing
by Chris Gallagher)