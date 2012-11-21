TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said on Wednesday that on its return to power it would set a 2 percent inflation target with an eye to revising the law governing the Bank of Japan so as to boost cooperation between the government and the central bank.

A Dec. 16 election for Japan's lower house is seen likely to return the long-dominant LDP to power with conservative former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the helm.

In its campaign platform unveiled on Wednesday, the LDP called for bold monetary easing through cooperation between the government and the central bank on debt management, but it made no mention of Abe's calls for the BOJ to buy debt to finance infrastructure projects.

The platform also proposed boosting Japan's effective control over disputed islets in the East China Sea while enhancing maritime defence capability.

On energy, the LDP said it would decide within three years whether to restart nuclear reactors idled following the Fukushima radiation crisis, triggered by last year's earthquake and tsunami.