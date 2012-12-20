TOKYO Dec 20 Incoming Japan Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe will ask Akira Amari, a former trade minister and his
party's policy chief, to take charge of a new "Economic Revival
Headquarters" tasked with rescuing the stalled economy, media
reported on Thursday.
As cabinet minister, Amari, 63, will craft macroeconomic
policy and economic growth strategy for the conservative Abe's
new government, the Asahi newspaper reported without citing
sources. Amari backed Abe during the party's leadership race in
September.
The veteran lawmaker, who is well-versed in labour, commerce
and industry issues, will also take charge of the Council on
Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), which will be reinstated by
the incoming government.
Amari's formal appointment is likely to be made on Dec. 26,
when Abe is expected to be elected as prime minister in
parliament and form a new cabinet.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) returned to power in
Sunday's election for the lower house, calling for radical
monetary easing and big spending on public works.
The party has drafted an economic revival plan, which aims
to tackle the strong yen, deflation and prevent Japanese firms
from shifting overseas.
The CEFP, which includes cabinet ministers, the central bank
governor, academics and private sector members, was known for
its role in driving then prime minister Junichiro Koizumi's
reform initiatives during his term in office.
It was scrapped by the Democratic Party of Japan government
that took power in 2009.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Paul Tait)