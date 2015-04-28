April 28 The following table lays out forecasts for the cost of electricity generation in Japan in 2030, broken down by fuel type, outlined on Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The estimates were presented to a panel advising the ministry on costs and will be used for deliberations on the best electricity mix by fuel type by 2030, which are expected to be completed by next month. Japan is still trying to work out its basic electricity mix four years after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant threw the country's energy policy into disarray. According to the latest forecast, nuclear power would be the cheapest at 10.1 yen (8 U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 2030, based on the lower end of the ranges for each fuel type. The forecast takes into account the estimated costs for, compensation and clean up of the affected areas after the Fukushima crisis and for safety improvements since then, METI said. It does not take into account the cost of decommissioning normally operated reactors or the final disposal of reactor fuel. The table below outlines the estimates for each fuel in 2030 in yen per kilowatt hour, comparing them with estimated actual costs in 2014 and with 2030 costs forecast in 2011. The estimated actual cost for nuclear in 2014 is a hypothetical estimate derived by the ministry, as no reactors were in operation during 2014. 2030 2014 2011 Nuclear minimum 10.1 minimum 10.1 minimum 8.9 Coal 12.9 12.3 10.3 Gas 13.4 13.7 10.9 Wind (onshore) 13.9-21.9 21.9 8.8-17.3 Wind (offshore) 28.7-33.1 n/a 8.6-23.1 Geothermal 19.2 19.2 9.2-11.6 Hydro 11 11 10.6 Biomass 29.7 29.7 17.4-32.2 (single fuel) Biomass 13.3 12.6 9.5-9.8 (multiple fuel) Oil 28.9-41.6 30.6-43.4 25.1-38.9 Solar 12.7-15.5 24.3 12.1-26.4 (utility scale) Solar 12.5-16.4 29.4 9.9-20.0 (household) Gas cogeneration* 14.4-15.6 13.8-15.0 11.5 Oil cogeneration* 27.2-31.1 24.0-27.9 19.6 Cogeneration, also known as "combined heat and power," generates extra electricity by recovering heat from station turbines. ($1 = 119.0800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Anand Basu)