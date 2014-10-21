TOKYO Oct 22 After the Fukushima disaster
crippled Japan's nuclear energy sector three years ago, the
government pledged the biggest shake up in the history of the
fragmented electricity industry to boost competition and contain
a surge in power prices.
But a first crucial phase of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
plan - to set up a national grid company to allow new suppliers
to sell electricity to the residential sector - has been watered
down so much that even people directly involved in creating or
running the body say it will not have enough power to succeed.
The original government aim was to set up a company that
could guarantee equal access to all participants.
But plans to give the nationwide grid management body more
control over the system of distribution and transmission lines
were scaled back, amid lobbying from Japan's power utilities.
The main remit of the grid company, which is scheduled to
start operations next April, has been restricted to ensuring
reliability of supply in emergencies.
The body's lack of power means the new company will be
unable to force the country's 10 regional monopolies, which
control generation and distribution within their regions, to
boost interconnections to establish a true national grid.
This will hold up a second phase of reforms, the opening up
of the 7.5 trillion yen ($68 billion) residential and small
business market from March 2016, the centrepiece of the plan to
boost competition, lower power prices and cut energy imports.
Hiroshi Takahashi, who sat on a government panel on the
reforms, said he was "relatively pessimistic" about the grid
company because he felt it would be unable to stand up to the
utilities, which have powerful backers in government.
"It has not been given enough power, and ... overall energy
policy has not been decided," said Takahashi of the Fujitsu
Research Institute.
The structural problems of the power grid were highlighted
by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear shutdown, which left some
regions with power shortages despite ample supplies elsewhere.
The government says the reforms are on track and it is
committed to reducing the cost of electricity as much as
possible.
BOTTLENECKS
Japan is the only country in the world with two electricity
frequencies and needs transformers to switch power between east
and west. Only 1.2 gigawatt can be transferred, about the
capacity of one large nuclear reactor, and current plans are to
increase this only by an extra 0.9 GW at a cost of 190 billion
yen ($1.7 billion), according to a trade ministry official.
The grid company's incoming president Yoshitsugu Kanemoto
does not pull his punches about the challenges he faces.
"The organization does not have the full power to make and
implement plans," said Kanemoto, currently a professor at the
National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.
An official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry,
which is implementing the reforms, says it has included people
from outside the power monopolies in the new grid organization
to loosen the utilities grip on the market.
HUNDREDS OF FIRMS REGISTERED
The shortcomings in setting up a national grid will make it
harder to open up the power market to full competition, say
officials at companies looking to enter the industry, while grid
limitations could restrict the ability of independent power
sellers to help drive down prices.
Independent power sellers, which often offer lower rates and
consumer friendly plans, have been limited to 4 percent of the
market by what they say are onerous operational restrictions.
The lure of selling directly to the retail market spurred
more than 300 companies including Panasonic Corp and
Nissan Motor Corp to register with the government to
sell power independently since the Fukushima disaster.
They plan to either build their own generation plants or buy
off others and act solely as retailers.
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd, for example, Japan's biggest city
gas supplier, aims to grab a 10 percent share of the retail
power market in the Tokyo metropolitan area by 2020, doubling
its power generation capacity to 3,000 megawatts. The company
already supplies power to larger customers after an earlier
phase of liberalization.
NUCLEAR RESTARTS
The final stage of the reforms involves splitting up the
generation and transmission units under holding companies but
utilities won't be forced to shed operations under the current
plans, creating further doubts about the scope of changes.
"If it's a functional unbundling and the monopolies still
own their own regions, there's no strong incentive to unify the
frequency zones," said Nobuo Tanaka, the former head of the
International Energy Agency.
Adding to the grid body's difficulties, is the uncertainty
over when and how many of Japan's 48 nuclear power plants will
be restarted after the post-Fukushima shutdown.
"The timing for nuclear restarts is cloaked in uncertainty
and that naturally makes it difficult to anticipate and
calculate use of the transmission network," said Junichi
Ogasawara of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, adding
this would hinder talks about new investments in the network.
To overcome the hurdles of transferring electricity across
regions, western Japan-based Kansai Electric Power Co
is planning a power plant in eastern Japan.
But some industry officials say competition would be
confined to within the current structure and the new body should
aim to create a market that allows for real-time power trading.
"With a system like that, we could sell even more
electricity," said an official in charge of selling power at a
big Japanese corporation.
(1 US dollar = 109.5300 Japanese yen)
