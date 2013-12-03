* Smart household appliances offer new prospects as TVs sag
* Global market seen at $35 bln by 2020 vs $600 mln in 2012
* Japan firms face sceptical consumers, ambitious rivals
By Maki Shiraki and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Dec 4 For Japan's electronics firms, the
kitchen is the final frontier.
Companies from Panasonic Corp to Toshiba Corp
are diverting engineers and money away from their TV
operations and into developing 'smart appliances' after losing
out in the living room to cheaper Asian rivals.
A fridge that texts pictures to show what's for dinner, a
voice-controlled washing machine - appliances like these are
being designed to talk to each other via the cloud to cut energy
bills.
For now, they're expensive, deterring buyers: a Japan-only
Toshiba smart fridge with camera runs to about $2,800 versus
less than $800 for a basic model. Yet as more products come on
the market and competition cuts prices, global smart appliance
sales will rocket to $35 billion by 2020 from just over $600
million last year, according to technology intelligence firm
Pike Research.
As the industry prepares to descend on Las Vegas next month
for CES, the world's biggest tech trade fair, that's
mouth-watering for all electronics makers. But none more than
Japan's.
They've been squeezed into billions of dollars of losses in
recent years, caught between high manufacturing costs,
aggressive competition from the likes of Samsung Electronics Co
and the strong yen, making exports of consumer
staples like TVs more expensive.
To prosper in the new niche, Japanese companies must not
only convince consumers to shell out for a whole new set of
appliances, which need to be all from the same brand to
guarantee compatibility. Further down the line, they'll also
have to hold their own against the same cheaper Asian rivals
that stole their thunder in leisure electronics.
"Everyone says having the same brand of goods would be more
energy-efficient, but in the end it comes down to the price and
function of each product," said Satomi Wakamatsu, a 41-year old
housewife from Hiroshima. She owns a Hitachi Ltd fridge
and washing machine, and an air conditioner made by Daikin
Industries Ltd.
Wakamatsu considered buying smart appliances. But she balked
when she added up the cost of all-new appliances, in addition to
the home energy management system (HEMS) needed to connect them
to each other to monitor and cut energy usage - a further
$2,000-$3,000.
Sales of Japanese companies' HEMS were helped over the last
year by hefty government subsidies designed to stimulate energy
efficiency - but they ended in October. Panasonic sold 20,000
HEMS units between April and September, double its full-year
target, but said it's unsure if that pace can be sustained
without the subsidy.
Toshiba, meanwhile, wants 20 percent of its appliance sales
to be from 'smart' goods by the end of fiscal 2014.
GLOBAL PLAYERS
The potential growth of smart goods sales has also
stimulated peers in the United States and Europe, including
Whirlpool Corp, General Electric Co, Electrolux
AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Indesit Company
SpA.
In Asia, South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG
Electronics Inc have rolled out smart appliances and
have plans to go further afield: Samsung recently showed off its
line at luxury department store Harrods in London, including a
fridge fitted with an LCD panel to keep track of groceries and
suggest recipes.
"If you see the recent trends in the appliances market,
made-in-Japan products are increasingly threatened by their
Korean and Chinese counterparts with enhanced technologies and
competitive prices," said Jamie Ko, head of consumer appliances
at research firm Euromonitor.
As sales of digital audiovisual gadgets have waned over
recent years, many Japanese firms already make more money from
traditional household appliances, mostly sold in Japan, than
from consumer electronics sold globally.
For instance, Panasonic lost 16.5 billion yen ($160
million)on its audio and TV unit in the six months to Sept. 30,
when its appliances pulled in 17.2 billion yen, about 12 percent
of its total operating profit.
But the basic cost of the smart appliances and the hubs that
service them remain beyond basic consumers' budgets and exceeds
the likely medium-term energy savings. At this stage in their
development, the devices will only cut electricity bills by
around 10 percent, according to Toshiba and Panasonic.
Japanese consumers' eagerness to go green may also have
waned since the aftermath of March 11, 2011, when a massive
earthquake triggered a nuclear plant meltdown and spurred debate
on energy supply and saving.
"Two years ago I thought sales of smart appliances sales
would accelerate as (saving) energy had become a hot topic, but
I think the rush in Japan has slowed somewhat," said Masami
Yamamoto, the president of Fujitsu Ltd, which supplies
cloud computing services for the systems needed to run the
appliances.