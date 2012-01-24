TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's top electronics makers report their earnings for October-December, the vital pre-Christmas quarter, this week and next. For a related story, click Following are the mean consensus forecasts for the companies' quarterly and annual operating profits compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, along with company annual operating profit projections in billion yen. Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd close their books on March 31, while Canon Inc's financial year ends on Dec. 31. Nintendo reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, while the other four companies report next week. OCT-DEC FY 2011-12 FY 2011-12 consensus consensus company NINTENDO 52 (-50 pct) -3.5 1 (-99 pct) CANON 93 (12 pct) 375 (-3 pct) 360 (-7 pct) SHARP 21.6 (-6 pct) 74.6 (-5 pct) 85 (8 pct) SONY 8.8 (-94 pct) 8.2 (-96 pct) 20 (-90 pct) PANASONIC 56.2 (-41 pct) 124.2 (-59 pct) 130 (-57 pct)