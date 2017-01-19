TOKYO Jan 19 Japan has agreed to allow the Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to store crude oil in the country
for two more years, giving the nation's second-largest supplier
continued access to a depot through 2019, the trade ministry
said on Thursday.
The agreement came during a meeting last weekend between
Japan Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko and ADNOC chief executive
Sultan Al Jaber in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan's
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.
Tokyo has given UAE free crude storage since 2009. The
arrangement had been due to expire at the end of this year and
was extended to the end of 2019, a trade ministry official said.
Under the deal, ADNOC can store up to 6.29 million barrels
(1 million kilolitres) at Kiire oil terminal in Kagoshima,
southern Japan at no cost.
Japan has a similar arrangement with Saudi Arabia. The deals
provide the two biggest oil suppliers to Japan easy access to
Asian markets while giving the country priority access to the
reserves if it is in short supply.
The government counts half of the barrels stored by the two
suppliers as part of the national strategic crude reserves.
