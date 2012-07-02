TOKYO, July 2 Japan's total oil product sales
are expected to rise 1.3 percent in the financial year to March
2013 if no other nuclear reactors are allowed to resume
operations after the two approved to do so at Kansai Electric
Power Co's Ohi plant, the country's top energy
forecaster said on Monday.
The cost of fossil fuel imports for the year is estimated at
22.6 trillion yen ($283.24 billion), the Institute of Energy
Economics of Japan (IEEJ) said.
That compares with fossil fuel import costs of 23.1 trillion
yen in 2011/12.
($1 = 79.7900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Miki Kayaoka and Michael
Watson)