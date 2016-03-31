March 31 Japan plans a wave of new gas-fired
power stations as the country's electricity retail market opens
up from April 1, allowing new entrants to compete for a market
of 85 million customers with annual sales of about $70 billion.
In the biggest shakeup in the industry's history in Japan,
regional utilities are losing their monopoly rights for the most
lucrative segment of the electricity market in the world's
third-biggest economy.
The changes come as Japan struggles to revive its nuclear
industry, which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster of 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a
third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe.
Companies plan to build 42 new gas-fired power generation
units with capacity of around 20,615 megawatts (MW), due to come
online by around 2030.
Japan had a total 120 gas-fired units at the end of March
2015, with capacity of 71,266 MW, according to industry data.
The following is a list of gas-fired power generation units
that utilities, steelmakers and other firms are planning or
considering building, with their scheduled start of operations.
Capacity figures are in megawatts.
Company Unit MW Ops start
Kyushu Elec New Oita No.3-4 480.0 Jul-16
Tohoku Elec New Sendai No.3-2 490.0 Jul-16
Shikoku Elec Sakaide No.2 289.0 Aug-16
Tepco Kawasaki No.2-3 710.0 Oct-16
Chubu Elec West Nagoya No.7-1 118.8 Sep-17
Chubu Elec West Nagoya No.7-2 118.8 Mar-18
Hokkaido Gas Ishikari LNG base 78.0 Oct-18
Hokuriku Elec Toyama Shinko No.1 424.7 Nov-18
Hokkaido Elec Ishikariwan Shinko 569.4 Feb-19
No.1
Kobe Steel Moka No.1 624.0 Jul-19
JFE Steel* Ohgishima New No.1 250.0 Oct-19
Sumitomo Joint Niihama North plant 150.0 2019/20
Elec
Japex, Mitsui & Soma port No.1 600.0 Jan-20
Co
Japex, Mitsui & Soma port No.2 600.0 Apr-20
Co
M'bishi Hitachi* Takasago 518.0 Jul-20
Kobe Steel Moka No.2 624.0 Jan-20
JFE, Chugoku Elec Fukuyama new No.2 230.0 Dec-20
Saibu Gas* Hibiki No.1 800.0 2020/21
TonenGeneral Shimizu No.1 666.0 Apr-21
TonenGeneral Shimizu No.2 666.0 Apr-21
TonenGeneral Shimizu No.3 666.0 Apr-21
Hokkaido Elec Ishikariwan Shinko 569.4 Dec-21
No.2
JX, Tokyo Gas Kawasaki No.3 550.0 2021
JX, Tokyo Gas Kawasaki No.4 550.0 2021
Tohoku Elec Joetsu No.1 572.0 Jun-23
Osaka Gas, Himeji 1,000.0 2020-2025
Idemitsu
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-1 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-2 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-3 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.1-4 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-1 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-2 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-3 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-4 411.0 after 2025
Kansai Elec Wakayama No.2-5 411.0 after 2025
Okinawa Elec* Yoshinoura No.3 251.0 after 2025
Tepco Goi No.1-1 710.0 after 2025
Tepco Goi No.1-2 710.0 after 2025
Tepco Goi No.1-3 710.0 after 2025
Okinawa Elec Yoshinoura No.4 251.0 after 2025
Osaka Gas, Himeji 800.0 2026-2030
Idemitsu
Hokkaido Elec Ishikariwan Shinko 569.4 Dec-28
No.3
Total 42 20,614.5
Sources: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies.
*NOTES: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems' unit is a
technology development demonstration facility. The company is a
joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Hitachi Ltd.
Saibu Gas may boost capacity at the Hibiki plant to
1.6 gigawatts at a later date.
Okinawa Electric Power has not made a final
decision on Yoshinoura No.3 and No.4 units, which will depend on
future demand.
JFE Steel's unit uses by-product gas from steelmaking as its
main fuel. It can also burn city gas as feedstock.
