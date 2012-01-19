* Nuclear reactor stress test proceeding sparks rarely seen
protest
* Plan to let reactors operate for 60 years also causes
anger
* Local govts wary of allowing reactor restarts on stress
tests alone
(Adds more reaction from local officials, details)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's push to restart
nuclear reactors shut for maintenance by proving their safety
through stress tests and plans to let them operate for as long
as 60 years have sparked an angry response from the public, wary
of atomic power in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.
In a rare protest, a group of citizen observers delayed for
hours a hearing at the trade ministry on Wednesday, at which the
nuclear watchdog presented to experts its first completed review
of stress test results for two reactors from Fukui prefecture's
Ohi nuclear power plant.
The watchdog, Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA),
said in a draft report the tests showed the reactors were
capable of withstanding a severe shock similar to the magnitude
9.0 earthquake and tsunami that crippled the Fukushima plant.
But the report's review by a panel of experts is set to continue
after observers demanded access to the deliberations and
questioned the expert panel's impartiality.
Once the stress test results are approved, Japan will still
need the green light from local governments hosting nuclear
power plants for the reactors to be restarted.
Local officials, however, say the stress tests are not
enough, with some requesting that findings from the Fukushima
disaster also be considered.
"As the governor (of Fukui) has been saying, there is no
change to our stance that a provisional safety standard based on
findings from Fukushima is essential for a restart of the
reactors," said an official at Fukui prefecture's safety and
environment department.
"We will keep demanding the government to come up with such
a standard," he said. The official, who declined to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the press.
Shinobu Tokioka, the mayor of Fukui's Ohi town said: "If
local fears were to be dispelled over reactor restarts it was
important for the government to come up with a comprehensive set
of safety standards and measures based on information from the
Fukushima accident."
The government and the parliament are leading separate
probes into the disaster but their findings are not due until
the summer. By then all of Japan's 54 reactors will be shut down
if those taken offline for checks fail to win approval for
restarts.
Some residents want local reactors to be shut down for good
despite the financial benefits they have brought to local
communities.
"The stress tests won't solve anything. The people of Fukui
cannot accept them," said Takatoshi Yamazaki, a leader of a
civic group calling for a permanent shutdown of nuclear reactors
in the prefecture. Yamazaki said the reactors were simply too
old to operate safely.
EXTENSIONS
The government's decision this week to allow nuclear
reactors to operate for up to an additional 20 years, in
addition to an initially proposed 40-year limit also drew fire
from local communities hosting nuclear power plants.
Public broadcaster NHK quoted Tatsuya Murakami, mayor of
Tokai village in Ibaraki prefecture, as saying that allowing for
an additional 20 years of service is a compromise that guts the
substance of the original plan.
Yukiko Kada, governor of Shiga prefecture, also said that
allowing the reactors to operate for up to 60 years will make
the public uneasy about nuclear safety measures.
The central government ordered stress tests to overcome
public opposition to the restarting of reactors shut down for
regular checks after meltdowns at the Fukushima plant shattered
public confidence in atomic safety.
The world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years has prompted
a major shift in Japan's energy policy, with the country now
looking to reduce its reliance on nuclear power. It had aimed to
increase its share prior to the disaster.
But the government is also keen to avert a crippling power
crunch in the short term if nuclear reactors are not restarted.
Only five remain in operation with the rest shut for routine
checks.
"The basic policy is to reduce reliance on nuclear power in
the medium to long term. But when considering the economy, the
question is how to cope by suddenly switching off nuclear power
when there are no substitute energy sources, and if this is
feasible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told reporters
on Thursday.
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Chris Gallagher)