TOKYO Jan 30 Southern Japan utility Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Monday it would restart an oil-powered unit that it had planned to scrap, to help cover the closure of its nuclear capacity for maintenance.

It said it will bring online on a test basis in late May a 375 megawatt fuel-oil fired unit at its Karita plant, which has been idle since March 2010, to start commercial operation in mid-June.

It is one of the three units Kyushu said last August it was considering restarting instead of scrapping in its previous plans.

Heightened safety concerns after the Fukushima crisis mean all reactors in Japan could be offline in April when the last reactor enters routine checks, raising questions about how Japan could deal with any possible power shortages in the summer.

Kyushu has already had all of its reactors of a total 5,258 MW offline.

Japan's nuclear watchdog is reviewing the results of stress tests on the first few reactors, to weigh their resilience against disasters as a step to restore public confidence. It is not yet clear if and when central and local authorities will approve their restarts.

Kyushu also said in a statement it would install three diesel generators with 1.2 MW each at its Buzen oil-fired plant, aiming to start commercial operation in late July. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)