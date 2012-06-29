By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, June 29 The Japanese government presented
three options for a new energy policy on Friday and opened them
to public debate before selecting one in August that will shift
the world's third-biggest economy away from nuclear power toward
renewable energy.
Last year's Fukushima crisis prompted Japan to scrap a 2010
plan to raise the share of nuclear energy to over 50 percent of
its power generation by 2030.
With public confidence in the safety of nuclear power
generation still in tatters, the nuclear component ranges from
zero to 20-25 percent in the three options, down from about 30
percent before the disaster.
The 2010 plan aimed to ensure energy security, lower energy
costs and achieving an ambitious greenhouse gas target Tokyo
pledged in global climate talks.
An additional goal now is to reduce its reliance on nuclear
power in the medium to long term, while bolstering safety.
"All of the three options are compliant to the goals we now
have - lower reliance on nuclear power, lower reliance on fossil
fuels and lower carbon dioxide emissions," said Motohisa
Furukawa, national strategy minister.
"We're presenting these scenarios as a springboard for the
discussion," he said at a news conference after a group of
cabinet ministers selected the options based on recommendations
by advisory panels of experts.
Furukawa did not clarify how each option could affect
Japan's stance on nuclear waste - whether to recycle it and
where and how to store it - an issue that has become more
sensitive since the Fukushima disaster.
"The back-end nuclear fuel cycle policy will be decided in
August, when the energy mix option is selected," Furukawa said.
The public will be able to comment on the three options in
July via email, letters or hearings held at 11 sites across the
country. The government will also hold an opinion poll in early
August.
Below are the options for Japan's new policy with a
breakdown of each energy type, compared with that in the year to
March 31, 2011, and estimated greenhouse gas emissions in each
option and in fiscal 2010/11.
2030 FUEL SOURCE OPTIONS FOR ELECTRICITY GENERATION*
Nuclear Renewable Fossil fuels
FY2010/11 26 pct 10 pct 63 pct
1) zero 35 pct 65 pct
2) 15 pct 30 pct 55 pct
3) 20-25 pct 25-30 pct 50 pct
2030 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATIVE TO 1990 LEVELS
FY2010/11 minus 0.3 pct
1) minus 23 pct
2) minus 23 pct
3) minus 25 pct
*The government assumes a decline in nationwide electricity
demand to 1 trillion kilowatt hours in the year to March 2031
due to energy saving, from 1.1 trillion in the year through
March 2011.
Without energy saving, electricity demand is forecast to
increase to 1.2 trillion kilowatt hours in 2030/31, taking into
account the government's most cautious economic outlook.
