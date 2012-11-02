TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's government announced power
savings measures for the country's northernmost island, where
regional monopoly Hokkaido Electric Power Co may face
shortages with its only nuclear plant idled after the Fukushima
nuclear crisis.
Northern island Hokkaido's power provider expects to have a
small margin of surplus generating capacity that might be
overwhelmed if demand for heating spikes during winter, when
temperatures can drop to below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus
40 Fahrenheit).
Tokyo urged at least 7 percent power cuts in northern
regions served by Hokkaido Electric from two years ago, as
Hokkaido's sole nuclear plant has been shut indefinitely since
earlier this year.
The cuts are voluntary and in the past both private users
and businesses have responded to similar requests by reducing
usage.
For other regions served by other utilities, the government
asked for power savings with no numerical targets on week days
from Dec. 3 to March 29.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said last week Hokkaido
would likely experience temperatures that are average or above
average between November and January.
Japan avoided power shortages last summer in spite of a
prolonged heatwave thanks to power-saving efforts that were
requested by the government.
All but two of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors remain shut amid
public anxiety about nuclear safety after the crisis sparked by
last year's earthquake and tsunami.
The disaster wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant 240
km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, causing radiation leaks and
widespread contamination in the worst atomic catastrophe since
Chernobyl in 1986.
Hokkaido Electric has said it expects power supply to barely
outstrip projected peak winter demand with none of its three
reactors operating.
