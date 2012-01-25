TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese small solar panel
owners - householders and small businesses - sold 50 percent
more power to utilities last year than in 2010, Reuters
calculations based on an official data showed on Wednesday.
Japan is overhauling its energy policy after the Fukushima
crisis shattered public confidence in the safety of atomic
power, and is set to introduce a new subsidy scheme which covers
a wider range of renewable energy power developers to support
the budding market for domestically produced power.
Owners sold a total 2,150 gigawatt hours to power utilities
last year, helped by the government scheme.
The data showed Japan's 10 regional power companies spent a
total 96 billion yen ($1.2 billion) for surplus solar power from
house owners and small businesses last year via a feed-in tariff
scheme, which requires them to buy such power.
Last year's purchase volume is equivalent to 0.24 percent of
sales from the power companies of some 884,000 gigawatt hours a
year on average in the three years to March 2011.
In calender 2010, power companies bought 1,400 gigawatt
hours of such surplus solar power via the same scheme.
When a full-fledged scheme applying any electricity from
solar, wind, small hydro, biomass and geothermal power plants is
launched in July, the existing one will remain but cover surplus
power from solar panel owners of up to 10 kilowatts only
Currently, regional power firms pay 48 yen per kilowatt hour
for surplus electricity from solar panel owners of less than 10
kilowatts and 24 yen for surplus power from owners of 10 to 500
kilowatts, and allowed to add on the extra costs to all users in
the same region evenly.
The pricing for the new scheme has not yet been discussed as
parliament failed to appoint a panel of experts to decide the
scheme's details last year.
($1 = 77.7100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)