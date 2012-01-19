TOKYO Jan 19 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Thursday that it expects to start commercial
operations in July 2016 at the first of two planned 710-megawatt
combined-cycle gas-fired units in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, and
at the second in the following year.
The utility, also known as Tepco, is keen to boost its power
supply after last year's earthquake and tsunami destroyed its
Fukushima Daiichi complex, triggering the world's worst nuclear
crisis in 25 years. Two of its three nuclear power stations are
now shut indefinitely.
Before the accident, Tepco, Japan's biggest power company,
had relied on nuclear power to meet about 30 percent of its
customers' electricity demand.
Construction on both Kawasaki units is set to begin in April
2013, a company spokeswoman said. It was delayed from an
originally planned July 2012 due to the earthquake last March.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)