* If merged, fossil fuel generation would total 65 gigawatts
* Deepening tie-up may lead to industry consolidation
(Adds comment, details on LNG purchases)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Feb 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Monday
they may combine their fossil-fuel plants under a joint venture
they are setting up from April to handle fuel procurement and
related businesses.
Should the companies, the biggest and third biggest of
Japan's 10 regional power utilities, include all their
fossil-fuel stations, the tie-up would oversee almost 68
gigawatts of capacity, making it one of the world's largest
power generators.
The rigid boundaries between Japan's regional monopolies are
gradually breaking down in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima
nuclear crisis. The disaster exposed flaws in the national grid,
pushed up prices and led to three of them, including Tepco,
owner of the Fukushima plant, to turn to the government for aid.
The growing ties between Chubu and Tepco may prompt mergers
in the industry after the government opens up the $63 billion
retail market from April 2016, said Tom O'Sullivan, founder of
independent energy consultant Mathyos Japan.
"The combination of Tepco and Chubu's thermal power
businesses may be indicative of a consolidation trend that might
follow the proposed liberalization of Japan's power market," he
said.
Such consolidation has occurred in other markets that have
liberalized, O'Sullivan noted: "Germany has four power
companies, the UK has six, while Japan has 10."
Chubu and Tepco said they agreed to start a comprehensive
joint venture from April that will gradually include fuel
procurement, investment in gas and other upstream developments,
and some areas of power generation to lower costs.
The utilities will continue discussions on including all
their fossil fuel-fired plants, Yukio Kani, a Tepco executive
officer said at a media briefing.
"We want to set the overall direction toward combining our
existing plants by the spring of 2017," he said.
Tepco was saved from bankruptcy by the government in 2012
following the reactor meltdowns at its Fukushima plant north of
Tokyo after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. The
Fukushima nuclear disaster was the world's worst since Chernobyl
in 1986.
Fukushima exposed Tepco to tens of billions of dollars of
compensation claims and clean-up costs and led to the shutdown
of all of Japan's nuclear reactors for stringent safety checks.
That forced operators to import record amounts of coal and
expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation,
contributing to a record run of trade deficits for Japan and
forcing two other regional monopolies to seek state aid.
Tepco, the world's second-biggest LNG buyer, currently buys
about 25 million tonnes a year. Chubu Electric, the
third-biggest LNG buyer, takes in around 14 million tonnes a
year.
(Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Tom Hogue)