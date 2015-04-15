TOKYO, April 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
and Chubu Electric Power Co on Wednesday named
their 50-50 thermal fuel venture that will start operations at
the end of this month Jera Co Inc and said fuel transport and
trading businesses would be integrated from October.
The alliance will combine their upstream energy and fuel
procurement businesses by around the summer of 2016, which would
boost annual LNG purchases to nearly 40 million tonnes, on a par
with the biggest buyer, state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS).
The venture is also likely to give Asian buyers more muscle
to press producers for more flexible contracts at a time of
depressed prices.
The companies, the biggest and third-biggest of Japan's 10
regional power utilities, are to decide by spring 2017 whether
to integrate all their fossil-fuel stations. If they do, the
venture would oversee 74 gigawatt of capacity globally, making
it one of the world's largest power generators.
The presidents of both companies expressed hope this would
happen.
"To move things forward, if we can combine our ships,
terminals and (fossil plants), the bigger the merits," Tepco
President Naomi Hirose told reporters.
The alliance's name, Jera Co, is a play on the words Japan,
energy and new era.
The rigid boundaries between Japan's regional monopolies are
gradually breaking down in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear
crisis. The disaster exposed flaws in the national grid, pushed
up prices and led three of them, including Tepco, owner of the
Fukushima plant, to turn to the government for aid.
Tepco was saved from bankruptcy by the government in 2012
following the reactor meltdowns at Fukushima, north of Tokyo,
after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. That was the
world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Fukushima exposed Tepco to tens of billions of dollars in
compensation claims and clean-up costs and led to the shutdown
of all of Japan's nuclear reactors for stringent safety checks.
That forced operators to import record amounts of coal and
expensive LNG for power generation, contributing to a record run
of trade deficits for Japan and forcing two other regional
monopolies to seek state aid.
Tepco, the world's second-biggest LNG buyer, currently buys
about 25 million tonnes a year. Chubu Electric, the
third-biggest, takes in around 14 million tonnes.
