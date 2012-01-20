TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's wind power capacity
rose 11.7 percent in the year to March 2011, the slowest pace at
least in 10 years, government data showed on Friday, as it was
set to launch a new subsidy system to lure investors to the
sector.
Japan is overhauling its energy policy after the Fukushima
crisis shattered public confidence in the safety of nuclear
power, on which it had previously planned to rely on for over 50
percent of electricity demand by 2030.
To accelerate the growth of renewable energy sources,
parliament last year approved bills, effective in July 2012,
requiring utilities to buy all electricity output from solar,
wind and other renewable power plants at preset rates in a
so-called feed-in tariff scheme.
Wind turbine capacity totalled 2,442 megawatts as of March
last year, according to data by a government-backed agency, New
Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
(NEDO). In 2009/2010, capacity increased by 16.1 percent to
2,186 MW.
The next slowest pace in the past decade was marked in
2007/2008 of 12.3 percent, when tighter building regulations
following a scandal in 2005 over falsified engineering data for
apartment blocks delayed the construction of wind farms.
Japan's wind power market involves wind power developers,
such as Japan Wind Development Co, and electricity
wholesaler Electric Power Development Co as well as
smaller regional entities.
Telecom firm Softbank Corp and restaurant chain
operator Watami Co have also announced plans to do
business in the wind sector.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)