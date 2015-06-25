By Yuka Obayashi
| TOKYO, June 25
TOKYO, June 25 Japan plans to stop power firms
building coal-fuelled plants that are inefficient and dirty as
it manages the competing demands of cutting greenhouse gas
emissions while stepping up use of the fuel after the Fukushima
disaster, officials said.
The government has come under fierce criticism from
environmentalists and more subtle pressure from allies over its
support for coal, the use of which has surged to record levels
after the shutdown of reactors.
The government aims to have coal account for 26 percent of
the electricity mix by 2030. After Fukushima it went up to
nearly a third, against 24 percent before the meltdowns.
"The energy mix is based on the assumption that the average
fuel-efficiency of coal-fired plants across the country will be
equivalent to the level of ultra-super-critical plants, the most
efficient," said an official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry (METI).
"To make it happen, we must tighten up the regulations," he
said, declining to be named as an official announcement has not
been made.
Ultra-super-critical plants get the most energy from coal,
although more efficient technologies are emerging.
The government is opening up the $65 billion retail
electricity market to full competition from next April. That has
added to a surge in investment in coal, seen as one of the
cheapest fuels, with plans to build about 40 more coal stations
in the next decade.
Japan's coal-fired plants have total capacity of around 46
gigawatts. About half of them are old and relatively
inefficient, according to the ministry.
"We want to ensure highly efficient technology is put in
place in all new coal-fired plants including small ones, which
tend to be less efficient than large ones," the official said.
Japan also plans to adopt more advanced technologies such as
integrated gasification combined cycle, which can cut emissions
by 20 percent, and bring them into commercial operation by 2020,
said METI's deputy director, Yuichi Takagi.
"This is in line with our energy mix and climate goals,"
Takagi said. Japan aims to cut CO2 emissions by 26 percent from
2013 levels by 2030.
The environment ministry recently pushed back on the growing
use of coal to generate power by submitting a rare objection to
plans for a new 1.2 gigawatt coal-fired plant.
Ultimately, though, the best way to cut emissions is to stop
using the fuel, Sir David King, Britain's climate
representative, said on Wednesday during a visit to Tokyo, where
he is also talking to government officials.
"We have to leave coal in the ground," King told a news
conference.
($1 = 123.7500 yen)
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Alan
Raybould)