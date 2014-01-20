TOKYO Jan 20 In an unusual move, U.S.
ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy has expressed deep concern
over the traditional dolphin hunt in western Japan, where local
fisherman corral dolphins in a secluded bay before killing many
for meat.
The annual dolphin hunt currently underway in Taiji in
western Japan has long been a source of controversy and was the
topic of "The Cove," an Oscar-winning documentary.
"(I am) deeply concerned by inhumanness of drive hunt
dolphin killing," Kennedy tweeted at the weekend, adding that
the U.S. government opposes drive hunt fishing.
Every year the fishermen of Taiji - a small fishing town in
Japan's Wakayama prefecture - drive hundreds of dolphins into a
cove, select some for sale to marine parks, release some back
into the sea and kill the rest for meat.
Sea Shepherd, one of several animal protection groups that
monitor fishermen in Taiji, said on Monday that more than 200
dolphins have been rounded up into the secluded bay by the shore
off Taiji.
The organization is streaming live footage of Taiji's cove,
showing fishermen on several fishing boats rounding up the
dolphins inside the bay. The dolphins are cordoned off by large
fishing nets.
Taiji shot to global infamy after the 2009 release of "The
Cove," which was directed by former National Geographic
photographer Louis Psihoyos. The film followed eco-activists who
struggle with Japanese police and fishermen to gain access to
the location of the hunt.
The movie met with fierce opposition in Japan from groups
saying it was "anti-Japanese" and an affront to traditional
culture.
Japan has long maintained that killing dolphins is not
banned under any international treaty and that the animals are
not endangered, adding that dolphins need to be culled to
protect fishing grounds.
