By Ruairidh Villar
TAIJI, Japan Jan 20 In an unusual move, U.S.
ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy has expressed deep concern
over the traditional dolphin hunt in western Japan, where local
fisherman corral the mammals into a secluded bay before killing
many for meat.
The annual hunt currently under way in Taiji in western
Japan has long been a source of controversy and was the topic of
"The Cove", an Oscar-winning documentary.
"(I am) deeply concerned by inhumanness of drive hunt
dolphin killing," Kennedy tweeted at the weekend, adding that
the U.S. government opposes drive hunt fishing.
Every year the fishermen of Taiji, in Wakayama prefecture,
drive hundreds of dolphins into a cove, select some for sale to
marine parks, release some back into the sea and kill the rest
for meat.
Japan has long maintained that killing dolphins is not
banned under any international treaty and that the animals are
not endangered.
"Dolphin fishing is one of Japan's traditional fishing
techniques and is carried out appropriately in accordance with
the law," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters
at a regular news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
"We will explain our stance to the American side," said
Suga, adding marine mammals were an important marine resource
and should be fished in a sustainable way.
Sea Shepherd, one of the animal protection groups that
monitor fishermen in Taiji, said more than 200 dolphins had been
rounded up into the secluded bay.
"It takes up to 20 to 30 minutes for these dolphins to die,
where they bleed out, suffocate or drown in the process of being
dragged to the butcher house," Sea Shepherd activist Melissa
Sehgal told Reuters.
Sehgal added that the bottlenose dolphins were also valuable
as they can be trained to do tricks. The Taiji fishing union was
not immediately available for comment.
Taiji came into the spotlight after the 2009 release of "The
Cove", directed by former National Geographic photographer Louie
Psihoyos. It shows the hunt in grisly detail and calls for an
end to commercial fishing of marine mammals.
Fishermen say the cull is a traditional part of their
livelihood in an area that has fished dolphins and whales for
thousands of years.
The dolphin hunting season runs yearly from September to
March, the Taiji fishing association said. Sea Shepherd says 176
marine mammals had been killed this season, including
bottlenose, spotted, striped and risso's dolphins.
Exact monitoring is difficult, with fishermen erecting
tarpaulins over their killing area and blocking access to the
cove.
