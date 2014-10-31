NEW YORK Oct 31 Options on the iShares MSCI Japan Index fund attracted a rush of bullish trading activity on Friday after the Bank of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program.

The Bank of Japan shocked global financial markets on Friday by expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April.

The MSCI Japan Index fund, which tracks the performance of Japanese equities, was up 4.7 percent at $12.03 on Friday.

The BoJ move spurred heavy call activity in the options on the U.S.-listed shares of the ETF. Total volume on the ETF's options spiked to 110,000 contracts, or 10 times the norm, traded by 12:10 p.m. EST (1610 GMT), according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.

WhatsTrading.com options strategist Fred Ruffy termed the trading very bullish and noted big trades in the ETF's options.

A buyer picked up 25,000 EWJ calls at the $12 strike that are set to expire on Dec. 20, for 27 cents, Ruffy said.

Calls betting on EWJ shares rising to $12 by Dec. 20 were the most active on Friday and traded 63,000 times on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Calls in the ETF's options made up a bulk of the total options volume with the puts-to-calls ratio at about 0.28:1, towards the lower end of the range through October.

A lower put-to-call ratio typically indicates a more bullish sentiment on the stock. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)