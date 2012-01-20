TOKYO Jan 20 Measures should be taken to
boost transparency on how credit rating agencies rate sovereign
debt, European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services
Michel Barnier, said on Friday.
"Financial institutions are too much reliant on ratings,
which should be reduced," and rating agencies should be obliged
to boost transparency on how they come with sovereign debt
ratings, Barnier said in a speech in Tokyo. He did not elaborate
on what specific measures he had in mind.
Sovereign rating downgrades have jolted markets as advanced
economies struggle with huge debt piles left from fighting the
global financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008, and battle the long-standing debt crisis in Europe.
European leaders have expressed displeasure over rating
downgrades, including Standard and Poor's rating cuts for nine
euro zone nations last week.
Barnier had previously suggested the credit rating of a
country under a programme of financial assistance could be
suspended, although he later said the commission would postpone
such a proposal after drawing criticism from investors and
rating agencies.
The former French foreign minister also said the level of
public debt in Europe was high but must be put into perspective,
stressing that it was not excessively high compared with that of
Japan and the United States.
"But we are suffering from a loss of confidence in financial
markets," he said, adding that Europe is and will take necessary
measures not just for immediate crisis response but for
structural reform.