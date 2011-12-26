TOKYO Dec 26 Europe can send a positive
signal to investors and international partners that it is
determined to solve its debt crisis by boosting the total
firepower of its rescue mechanism and frontloading its funding,
Japanese officials said on Monday.
Japan has repeatedly expressed its willingness to help
Europe contain its debt crisis, but has also stressed it wanted
to see a convincing action plan before making any firm
commitments.
"Japan like other non-euro countries is prepared to do
something, but unless European contries take decisive action it
is hard to make those steps effective," a senior Japanese
government official said.
Lifting the combined size of the current bailout fund (EFSF)
and the new permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) beyond
the current 500 billion euros would be a major step and an
encouraging signal.
"We expect European countries will review the combined
ceiling of 500 billion euros of EFSF (European Financial
Stability Fund) and ESM in a very positive manner," the official
told Reuters.
European leaders agreed in Brussels earlier this month to
accelerate the launch of the ESM by a year to mid-2012 with an
effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros ($650 billion),
but questions have arisen about the size and timing of
contributions.