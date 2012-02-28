TOKYO Feb 28 The head of Tokyo Stock
Exchange said on Tuesday its planned merger with the Osaka
Securities Exchange will go through without changes,
despite pressure from some institutional investors in the Osaka
bourse to sweeten the offer.
A brief system glitch at the Tokyo bourse this month that
prevented trade in some 240 shares did not have a large impact
on the merger talks, Tokyo bourse CEO Atsushi Saito told
reporters at a regular briefing.
The two exchanges agreed in November to merge to create the
world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth around
$3.6 trillion, to build scale, cope with a weak home market and
compete with a flurry of global tie-ups.