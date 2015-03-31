* TSE to require firms to provide basis for earnings
projections
* Follows loss warning at Gumi less than 3 months after
listing
* Some fear investment bubble around start-ups
(Adds context on investment trends, consultancy comment)
TOKYO, March 31 Tokyo bourse operator Japan
Exchange Group Inc will seek stricter screening
measures for companies looking to go public, two sources
familiar with the matter said, as criticism grows that it may
have been too lax in its vetting process.
One proposed measure would require companies to provide the
basis of their earnings projections at the time of their initial
public offering (IPO), the sources said, adding an official
announcement was expected on Tuesday.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange has come under fire after mobile
game developer Gumi Inc this month issued a loss
warning and plans to slash its workforce just months after
raising 45 billion yen ($375 million) in a public offering.
That followed revelations last year of inappropriate
accounting at energy start-up Eneres Co Ltd, which
listed in late 2013.
Japan has seen a rush of stock market listings, fuelled by
easy money made available by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
"Abenomics" mix of economic stimulus measures, and investor
appetite as domestic shares hit multi-year highs.
Gumi's shock announcements have stoked concerns of an
investment bubble around other startups that may have similarly
overblown growth prospects, industry watchers say.
Driven by rosy expectations for Gumi in the cut-throat
gaming industry - CEO Hironao Kunimitsu had flagged a market
value of 8 trillion yen ($66 billion) one day - many venture
capital firms and Internet-based companies had offered funding
ahead of the IPO. That pushed up valuations by 2.4 times in the
three-month run-up to the listing, lead-managed by Nomura
Securities, skewing the shares' pricing.
"There couldn't have been that big a change in (Gumi's)
business conditions between September and December, and it's a
problem that the listing price was allowed to nearly triple,"
said Akira Kitamura, chief executive of Tokyo-based consultancy
Japan Venture Research (JVR).
Gumi debuted on the Tokyo bourse's main board in December in
what was one of Japan's biggest IPOs in 2014. Less than three
months later, it issued a loss warning, followed closely by
plans to cut a tenth of its workforce and sell assets to bounce
back. Its shares ended at 1,467 yen on Tuesday, less than half
the listing price of 3,300 yen.
($1 = 120.1500 yen)
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by
Chang-Ran Kim; Editing Richard Pullin)