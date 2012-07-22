TOKYO, July 22 A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean more than 1,000 km (621 miles) off the coast of northern Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Japan Coast Guard.

The jet crashed around 11:00 a.m. Japan time (0200 GMT). It had taken off from the Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture, Kyodo said.

No one at the United States armed forces in Japan could be immediately reached for comment. The F-16 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp.