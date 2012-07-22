TOKYO, July 22 The pilot of a U.S. fighter jet
that crashed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northeastern
Japan on Sunday has been rescued, Japan's Coast Guard said, six
hours after the aircraft went down.
The pilot, whose name was not disclosed, was placed safely
on a U.S. container ship in the region around 6 p.m. (0900 GMT),
according to the coast guard, one of several agencies that sent
vessels to assist in the rescue.
The F-16 Fighter Falcon went down some 200 miles northeast
of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, according to an
earlier statement by the U.S. Air Force.
The U.S. Air Force said it was still preparing a statement
containing details about the pilot's rescue. It had said earlier
that the pilot took off from Misawa Air Base in Aomori at about
11:30 headed for North America.
It said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
The crash coincides with heated debate over plans to deploy
a U.S. military hybrid helicpoter-plane with a troubled safety
record in Japan from October, part of an effort to upgrade
Japan's ageing fleet.
The MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft is expected to arrive
at the U.S. Marines' Iwakuni Air Station on Monday. Some
residents are opposed to the aircraft following crashes in
Morocco and Florida in recent months.
Deputy Prime Minister Katsuya Okada was quoted by Kyodo news
agency as saying that the F-16 crash should not influence
discussion about deploying the Osprey: "They are completely
different matters," Okada said.