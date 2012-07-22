A U.S. F-16 aircraft flies during the ''Aero India 2007'' air show at the Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jagadeesh N.V/Files

TOKYO A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Japan on Sunday and efforts are underway to rescue the pilot, a spokeswoman for the Misawa Air Base said.

The jet took off from the U.S. air base in Aomori and crashed about 11:30 Japan time (0230 GMT) some 200 miles northeast of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, the spokesperson said.

"One person, the pilot, was on board. Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the pilot," she said, reading from a statement.

"The aircraft was enroute to North America when the incident occurred. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time."

The F-16 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT.N).

