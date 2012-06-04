By Yoko Kubota
OSAKA, Japan, June 4 In a darkened industrial
hangar in eastern Osaka, Yoshihiro Yamanaka is tearing up the
rule book that once made Japanese manufacturing the feared
global standard of efficiency.
At Fuji Spring, a company with one factory, one product and
18 workers, Yamanaka has dimmed the lights, allowed inventories
to pile up and - most strikingly - shut off an automated part of
his assembly to do more jobs by hand.
The goal is to slash power consumption in the face of
possible electric shortages, a new uncertainty that has pushed
Japan's already embattled manufacturers closer to the brink.
But in rejecting Japan's accepted industrial wisdom,
Yamanaka is also accepting the do-or-die risk that customers
will pay more for his springs.
"Until recently, my priority had been to cut people and
unnecessary steps as much as possible. Unless we did so, we
could not win the pricing battle," Yamanaka, 59, said on a
recent tour of his factory, which makes springs that go into
console boxes in the Nissan Leaf electric car and Panasonic
Corp's fuel cells assemblies.
"But we are no longer battling on price."
How small Osaka factories like Fuji Spring ride out the
summer and its uncertainties is a window into the bigger
question of whether resource-poor Japan will follow the United
States in its drift away from manufacturing, a source of
national anxiety and debate for three decades.
INDUSTRIAL FOOD CHAIN
Fuji Spring is one of some 43,560 manufacturers in Japan's
second largest city. Most are at the bottom of an industrial
food chain that winds its way to the likes of automakers Nissan
Motor Co and Toyota Motor Co and electronics
makers such as nearby Panasonic and Sharp Corp.
On average, three Osaka manufacturing have closed shop every
day since the peak year of 1983, hit by a shakeout caused by a
strong yen, an ageing labour pool and brand-name customers
moving out of Japan to chase lower costs and faster growth.
The latest blow comes from the uncertain outlook for power,
with all 50 of Japan's operable nuclear reactors still offline
after last year's accident at Fukushima. The problem is
especially acute in Osaka because its utility Kansai Electric
had relied on nuclear power for 40 percent of its
electricity generation, the highest of any power company.
The government is pushing to restart two of Kansai
Electric's nuclear reactors, a controversial step. But even if
the reactors restart as expected, both will not be ready by
early July, when the hot summer season begins.
In response, some Osaka manufacturers are considering
starting shifts at odd hours such as 2 a.m. so they can shut
down by the afternoon when power demand peaks. Others have
invested in costly energy-saving technology. But some cannot
afford such steps or distrust the power shortage forecasts and
say they will opt to do nothing.
WHAT IF THE LIGHTS GO OUT?
What they all share is fear of a blackout.
"If electricity stops due to a power shortage, that would be
fatal," said Chikashi Kawakatsu, 51, a specialist welder who
fixes broken dies for Japanese automakers and other industries.
The share of manufacturing as a percent of Japan's overall
output has fallen to about 20 percent from near 30 percent in
1975, government data show. By comparison, the U.S. equivalent
figure was near 13 percent in 2008.
But Japan has traditionally relied on a trade surplus in
manufactured goods to buy the energy and food it needs and to
pile up savings that have allowed it to fund its huge government
deficit, now twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.
The lack of any decisions on a long-term energy policy has
darkened the outlook from the shopfloor. "It's another bad thing
on top of all the other bad stuff," said Ryuzo Kanezaki, the
38-year-old president of Kyoei Die Casting, which makes parts
used in car navigation systems and other products.
Osaka's surviving manufacturers, who make everything from
toothbrushes to massive metal dies, are hanging on to a
tradition of "monozukuri", a pride in making things many see as
their last defence against a hollowing out.
HANGING ON
Kawakatsu, the welder, works on a dirt-floored shop that
once employed 15. He is down to just one worker, himself. After
nearly 30 years on the job, he has a method of fixing broken
dies within one-hundredth of a millimetre, a precision he sees
as protecting his remaining business.
The picture is similar at Fuji Spring, which sits upriver
from Osaka Castle, famed as the site of a failed rearguard
battle against forces from eastern Japan in the 17th century.
Production of all kinds of springs inside Japan has dropped
by 40 percent since 1990. At the same time, the number of
Japanese spring makers with factories in Thailand and China shot
up five-fold from 1995 to 2008, according to the Japan Spring
Manufacturers Association.
That trend rocked Fuji Spring, which was founded in 1953 by
Yamanaka's father. The company saw its customers moving
production offshore and demanding steep price cuts.
In response, Fuji pushed into product development to create
springs that could not be easily knocked off by rivals.
After the Fukushima crisis, triggered by a massive
earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan last March,
Yamanaka also pushed the company to save power.
The firm cut electricity costs by around 300,000 yen
($3,850) in the 13 months to April and targets a 30-percent
consumption cut this year. That has meant shutting down some
automation. Workers now collect springs from coiling machines
before running them through a heat-treating furnace in batches.
Fuji Spring has also piled up inventories to prepare for the
summer months when the company plans to trim output to conserve
energy. That is the opposite of the "just-in-time" production
principle that made Japan's biggest and best-run factories the
subject of study and admiration around the world in the 1980s.
The costs outweigh the power savings, but Yamanaka sees a
long-term, if intangible benefit in the pride he believes it
fosters in his workers.
"To survive is to be able to do something that others
can't," said Fuji's senior manager Hiroshi Sugiura.
(Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Alex Richardson)