TOKYO Feb 25 Japan's fair trade watchdog is
working on guidelines to prevent damage to competition when
state-backed funds invest in troubled firms, its chairman said,
adding that competition was harmed when Japan Airlines Co
was bailed out six years ago.
Japan has several state-backed funds that have been
instrumental in propping up struggling companies with Japan
Airlines gaining one of the biggest bailouts, receiving nearly 1
trillion yen ($8.9 billion) in state-backed support.
In recent years, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
(INCJ) fund has been active, rescuing chipmaker Renesas
Electronics in 2013 and helping create Japan Display
Inc in 2011 from three conglomerates' screen units.
INCJ was also a suitor for Sharp Corp until
Thursday when Sharp chose to accept an offer from Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co, signalling an opening up of
the country's insular tech industry.
Japan Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kazuyuki Sugimoto said
that while the planned guidelines would not be legally
enforceable, they could play a part in preventing further
unfairness.
"Our organisation believes that the government bailout of
JAL harmed fair competition," he said in an interview. "We can
not rule out the possibility that a similar bailout will happen
in the future."
After the government bailout, Japan Airlines has since
rebounded, booking record profits in 2012 and prompting much
criticism from rival ANA Holdings Inc.
In contrast to Japan, the European Commission has the power
to block government support if a company were to gain an
advantage over its competitors because of state aid.
Japan's Fair Trade Commision is accepting public opinions on
how the guidelines should be shaped.
($1 = 112.1200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)