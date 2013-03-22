By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, March 22
TOKYO, March 22 She is young, a sexy tomboy,
Internet savvy and a fashion trendsetter rather than a follower.
With money to burn, she is designer Rebecca Minkoff's ideal
customer in a booming Asia.
The 32-year-old American designer, who is known mainly for
her luxury handbags, has positioned Asia as a key part of the
growth plan for the company she runs with her brother.
Minkoff, who showed her fall/winter collection at Japan
Fashion Week, opened her store in Tokyo's trendy Ginza district
in early 2012 and her New York shop will throw open its doors
this year.
"We saw that there was tremendous opportunity," Minkoff said
in an interview at the store. "From the beginning here we
thought our consumer has really embraced the brand."
Chinese consumers have become the world's leading buyers of
luxury goods, accounting for one quarter of the market globally
with demand growing, according to a report by consulting firm
Bain & Co.
Minkoff said the Ginza store was definitely one way to
capture the Chinese market.
"It's refreshing for a tourist to walk in and buy several
pieces when they were thinking of one designer handbag. Here
they can walk in and buy three for the same price."
The most popular bag is the brand's Mini MAC, which sell for
26,000 yen ($270). The company does some exclusive bag models
for the Japanese market, and much of the apparel is also
designed with Japan in mind.
"We call ourselves a 'sexy tomboy brand' but there are ways
of being sexy here that are different from the United States,"
Minkoff said. "I think here it's more tame - a lot of layering -
so we make pieces that you can layer with as well."
POWERED BY SOCIAL MEDIA
Japanese interest came relatively soon after Minkoff decided
to begin making bags in 2004. Much of the growth has been
powered by strategic use of social media, including a blog,
Facebook, Twitter and a YouTube channel.
Overall revenue projections for 2013 are $70 million,
Minkoff said, up from $52 million to $53 million in 2012. While
80 percent of the company's business is in the United States,
the part that is overseas is seen as the biggest growth
opportunity.
The company is aiming to open five retail stores within the
next two to three years, including some in China.
"We don't have any plans ironed out but it's definitely one
of the places that we're very seriously targeting," she said.
"(And) we're going to be opening stores in Korea, that's already
in the planning phases."
Although growth in China slowed last year, Bain is still
forecasting growth of 4 percent to 6 percent a year for the
global luxury market through 2015.
"When it happens in China, Korea and here it'll be a really
nice trifecta, because we've always had great customers from
these three places," Minkoff said.
"We've had interest from India but we want to get our
foothold into these places... We don't want to over-expand. We
want to get strong and have each place be stable."