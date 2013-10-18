TOKYO Oct 18 Washi paper was paired with silk
and fabrics layered in an echo of traditional kimonos at Japan
Fashion Week, the twice-yearly celebration of an industry that
plays a key role in the nation's "Cool Japan" campaign.
Underwritten by a $500-million government bankroll, the
campaign - whose Cool Japan fund kicks off in November - aims to
help Japanese firms promote their culture.
It has been seized upon by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a
way of restoring the halo of cool that once graced the nation
that gave the world technological marvels such as the "Walkman."
Japan's lustre dimmed through two lost decades that saw it fall
behind China economically.
At stake is a share in the booming global cultural industry,
set to balloon more than 40 percent by 2020 to more than $9
trillion, economists say.
Tokyo's week-long fashion extravaganza, showcasing the
Spring/Summer 2014 collections, kicked off on Monday with the
number of foreign buyers nearly doubled from last year,
according to Fashion Week observers.
Among those presenting was Sara Arai and her "araisara"
brand, which made use of what experts say are typically Japanese
fashion traits such as unusual colour combinations and fabric
layering in a sporty yet surreal collection called "Fantasia".
Loose jackets made of washi paper and silk in vivid greens
and blues were paired with sassy shorts and flowing,
floor-length sundresses printed with a sunflower motif.
"In terms of materials, traditional techniques have melded
with modern technology as it has evolved, allowing us to make
things unique to this time in history," Beijing-born Arai told
reporters. "Through fashion, I want to tell the world about
skills found only here in Asia."
FASHION KEY TO "COOL JAPAN"
Though much of the drive behind Cool Japan appears to have
been inspired by South Korea's backing of soft power that helped
boost its music industry to global fame, the campaign is much
broader than simply entertainment.
"(Fashion) isn't just one pillar of Cool Japan, it's right
at the centre," said Yuichi Moronaga, deputy director of the
Creative Industries Division at Japan's Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry.
"The image of Cool Japan is that it's all about anime and
manga but what we want to sell is things and services. What's
really most accessible in this sense is fashion and interior
design, the miscellany of living."
Among the attractions of Japanese fashion are its materials,
ranging from buttons and ribbons to the fabrics and styling of
the traditional kimono, the hallmark of designs by Tamae
Hirokawa of "Somarta", whose Monday show launched the week.
"Japan has the culture of layering going back very far, so I
embraced that history as well as the belt or 'obi' in the style
that the samurai used," Hirokawa told Reuters.
While Japanese designers continue to take aim at China and
its huge market, many are also turning to the rest of the vast
Asian continent with its growing middle class, in particular
Indonesia and Singapore.
"Asian customers and buyers are invited here to see things
themselves and they then spread this to their respective
countries," said Nobuyuki Ohta, chief buyer at Matsuya, a major
Tokyo department store, as well as head of the Cool Japan fund.
The growing attention paid to Japanese fashion overseas,
helped by live Internet streaming of many Fashion Week events,
allows it to fulfill a key role in providing a showcase for
younger designers. Of the 37 brands showing in Tokyo, five were
making their Fashion Week debut.
"There are really good materials in Japan, really skilled
people ... If you make something stylish, it can appeal to the
world," Ohta said. "How to provide them with a platform, how to
thrust them forward - this is the job of Cool Japan."
(Additional reporting by Devin Ohara and Mariko Lochridge;
Editing by John O'Callaghan & Shri Navaratnam)