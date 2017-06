TOKYO, Sept 29 Two acrylic acid storage tanks and one toluene tank at Nippon Shokubai Co's Himeji plant in western Japan exploded on Saturday afternoon, killing one fire fighter and injuring more than 30 people, Japanese media said.

The fire was still raging, public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news agency said. Nippon Shokubai is a major chemical maker of acrylic acid, which is used in baby diapers. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by James Jukwey)