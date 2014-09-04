* Japan's First Lady suggests cutting waste before raising
tax
* Mrs. Abe's "household opposition" could soften PM's image
* Japan's First Lady wants to wean country from nuclear
power
(Adds details)
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese First Lady Akie Abe -
often called the "household opposition" for her penchant to
speak out - said on Thursday the country should consider cutting
wasteful spending and boosting the economy before going ahead
with a rise in the sales tax to 10 percent, as her husband
wrestles with just that decision.
Mrs. Abe is a rarity among Japan's First Ladies, most of
whom have been largely invisible. The prime minister's skilful
PR machine has not silenced her remarks, which could soften the
image of a leader seen by detractors as a nationalist with
pro-business policies.
"Considering the falling birth rate and ageing society, it
probably can't be helped," Akie Abe, 52, told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday at the prime minister's official
residence, referring to an eventual rise in the sales tax.
"I think there are still areas where, if not a waste, taxes
are not being used properly and could probably be fixed," the
soft-spoken First Lady added.
"I can understand there are aspects that would be difficult
if we don't raise the sales tax, but in my personal opinion,
before doing that, shouldn't we put a bit effort into the
economy, fix what can be fixed and cut what can be cut?"
But she added: "This won't change just because I say so."
Prime Minister Abe must decide by December whether to
proceed with a second-stage rise in the sales tax to 10 percent
that is planned for October 2015 to help curb Japan's huge
public debt and fund the ballooning costs of its ageing society.
But an initial rise to 8 percent from April triggered a
sharp contraction in the economy in the three months to June,
raising doubts about whether Abe should go ahead with the hike.
Mrs. Abe said she had urged the prime minister not to raise
the levy to 8 percent from April to no avail.
Asked about this time, she said: "I wonder."
Mrs. Abe, the daughter of a confectionary company magnate
who married Shinzo Abe when he was an aide to his politician
father, said a lot of people opposed many of his policies, such
as ending a ban on the military fighting abroad in force since
Japan's defeat in World War Two. Some tell her that they worry
that the premier is leading the country to war.
"But I tell them that definitely won't happen, so it's
okay."
FIRST LADY DIPLOMACY?
Abe has not been held a summit with Chinese President Xi
Jinping since taking office due to Sino-Japanese feuds over
territory and wartime history. He has called on Xi to meet on
the sidelines of an Asian-Pacific leaders gathering November.
Mrs. Abe said she hoped to meet Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, if
possible, even if not one-on-one, since First Ladies could chat
without the burden of national interests on their shoulders.
"I felt she is really beautiful and stylish and has an
aura," she said, referring to a meeting with Peng last year.
Mrs. Abe accompanies the globe-trotting prime minister on
many overseas trips and still has a lingering cough from a cold
picked up on their recent marathon trip to Latin America.
In another departure from her husband's policies, Mrs. Abe
reiterated that she believed Japan should exit nuclear power if
alternate energy sources can be found, given the risks shown by
the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, the world's worst atomic
accident since Chernobyl.
"Once an accident occurs, it is a terrible thing that cannot
be undone," she said. "If there are alternative sources of
energy, I would like them to stop (nuclear power). I'd like them
not to restart off-line reactors."
But she added that she had not made this point forcefully to
her husband because of the delicateness of the issue. Surveys
show that many Japanese oppose reactor restarts and a big
majority favour at least a gradual exit from atomic power.
Abe's government has said it will proceed with restarting
reactors that clear new safety standards.
Mrs. Abe has both won hearts and triggered backlashes for
speaking out, but said she had learned not to be as sensitive to
criticism as she was when her husband became premier for the
first time in 2006. Then, Mrs. Abe said, she felt media were
just waiting for her to make a misstep.
"It's not that I don't mind at all," she said. "But in a
sense, I am doing this out of my own convictions, so I think
it's okay to say what I want to say."
Abe ended his first troubled term after just one year due to
ill-health and political deadlock. He staged a comeback in
December 2012, promising to revive the stagnant economy and
bolster security.
Mrs. Abe said that the prime minister says he's now in
better health than ever due to medicine, approved in Japan after
he resigned, that he takes for chronic intestinal illness.
He can now drink alcohol when he meets close friends, though
he is by no means a big drinker.
"The important thing is not to build up stress," she said.
"He does things like watching DVDs by himself and I don't bother
him when he's taking time alone."
(Additional reporting by Jiro Minier; Editing by Nick Macfie)