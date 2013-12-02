* Scandals hurt country's reputation as food safe-haven
* Worries over contamination fester in wake of Fukushima
* Controversies could dent PM's push to export premium foods
* Critics blame lack of oversight, limited funding
By James Topham and Naveen Thukral
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Shoppers browsing in
supermarkets around the world would once have been reassured by
a 'Made in Japan' tag.
But a wave of problems such as a recent mislabelling
controversy and festering worries over nuclear contamination
have tainted the nation's reputation as a food safe-haven.
The growing list of food scandals could dent Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's push to boost exports of high-end products such as
Kobe beef, organic sake and even gimmicky square watermelons.
That drive is part of efforts to double agricultural, marine and
forestry shipments by 2020 and shake the economy out of
stagnation.
"The government's focus is on promoting industry, improving
trade and helping the economy get better," said Yasuaki Yamaura,
an official at the Consumers Union of Japan. "Keeping food safe
and dealing with the needs of consumers comprises very little of
what they do."
From radiation-tainted beef entering the supply chain after
the Fukushima disaster in 2011 to tardiness in developing a test
for feed additives in meat imports, question marks have sprung
up over the way Japan deals with food for both local consumption
and for export.
This autumn, several major hotels and restaurants in
department stores admitted using inferior ingredients to those
listed in menus - some for 17 years. Cheaper whiteleg shrimp was
sold as premium Japanese Shiba shrimp, imported beef was touted
as high-end wagyu and orange juice from cartons was described as
freshly-squeezed.
"These incidents have surfaced one after the other, and this
inappropriate labelling has resulted in a loss of trust among
consumers," said top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga.
Consumer groups and experts blame lack of funding and
bureaucracy for weak oversight.
"In the Food Safety Commission and the Consumer Affairs
Agency budgets and staff are extremely small," said Yamaura.
"The staff are made up of officials that come over from the
agricultural ministry and the health, labour and welfare
ministry for two years then return, so they end up not harshly
criticizing their respective agencies."
Spokesmen for both the Food Safety Commission and Consumer
Affairs Agency said their respective office staffing levels of
110 and 300 were sufficient. Extra funds to boost annual budgets
of 1 billion yen ($9.8 million) and 9.25 billion yen would be
welcome, they added. The agencies were created in the last 10
years to supplement food safety efforts at the agricultural and
health ministries, where the bulk of the work is done.
INTANGIBLE CULTURAL ASSET?
While food scandals have been rife around the world this
year - notably, with horsemeat being passed off as beef in
Europe - few nations have historically tried to make such a
virtue of their food's purity as Japan.
Indeed, in what some critics say is an attempt to deflect
attention away from the food scandals, Japan is pushing to have
its traditional cuisine placed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural
Assets list.
But it is likely to take more than that to restore the
nation's battered reputation, with several countries curbing
purchases following Fukushima.
Japan's fish exports fell by about a quarter in 2011 and a
similar amount in 2012 from 2010 levels, according to Ministry
of Finance data.
And sales of fishery products at distribution companies in
neighbouring South Korea have dropped sharply since the operator
of the stricken atomic plant admitted in July that
radiation-contaminated water continued to leak into the ocean.
There is no longer fishing in the waters near the facility,
but three out of four Koreans surveyed recently said they had
reduced all seafood consumption.
"I feel more reluctant to buy Japanese food than before," Lee
Ji-hwan, a 27-year-old teacher, told Reuters. "I'm still
hesitant to drink Japanese beer. Unless it's something I really
need or something that has no alternatives, I won't buy it."
Overall food and farm exports fell 13 percent in 2011 from
2010 and were down 16 percent in 2012 from pre-Fukushima levels,
according to government numbers. Although levels are expected to
pick up this year, and could even be close to 2010's figures,
Abe's export goals are still a long way off.
Japan wants to boost shipments of agricultural, marine and
forestry products to 1 trillion yen by 2020 from just under 450
billion yen in 2012. Nearly three-quarters of shipments head to
Asia - mainly greater China and South Korea.
COOKIES, CAKES
Domestic confidence in food safety has also been hit by
worries over how the world's No.3 importer of agricultural
products tests purchases it makes from the global markets it
relies on for staples such as corn and wheat.
Japan, along with other countries, in June banned imports of
the U.S. wheat it uses to make cookies and cakes after
unapproved genetically modified grains were found growing in
Oregon. While South Korea quickly developed a test for GMO
wheat, Japan lagged in coming up with a kit.
And in October, Seoul detected cattle feed additive
zilpaterol - banned in many countries - in U.S. beef. Taiwan
made a similar finding while Tokyo officials said they were
still trying to develop tests for the drug.
An official at Japan's health ministry said it took a while
to eventually complete a test as it had to be developed from
scratch with a non-diluted sample of the drug not available in
Japan.
($1 = 102.3650 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi in
Tokyo, Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung in Seoul, Colin Packham in
Sydney; Editing by Joseph Radford and Amran Abocar)