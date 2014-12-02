TOKYO Dec 2 Tokyo kept its crown as the
Michelin guide's gourmet capital on Tuesday with the most
starred restaurants for an eight straight year, in the first
guide released since UNESCO listed Japanese "washoku" cuisine an
"intangible cultural heritage".
Among the establishments that gained three-star ratings in
the 2015 Michelin guide to Tokyo, was one that serves poisonous
blowfish and a traditional eatery whose chef at first thought
his win was a joke.
The guide, which used to include the neighbouring city of
Yokohama and the coastal Shonan area, was limited to Tokyo this
year to allow a wider listing of Japanese food in the "Bib
Gourmand" section that emphasizes cheaper restaurants, Michelin
said.
For the first time, the guide lists several eateries serving
chanko nabe, a rich stew that helps sumo wrestlers pack on
weight, as well as several specialising in cuisine featuring
loach, a type of fish.
As many as 267 restaurants gained stars, 19 of them for the
first time. The coveted three-star rating, the Michelin guide's
top honour, went to 12 restaurants, down one from last year.
Newly promoted to three stars from two was "Makimura", a
traditional restaurant whose owner, Akio Makimura, told
reporters he still could not believe he had won.
"When I got the phone call this morning informing me of the
promotion I thought it was a joke," said a grinning Makimura.
The chef, who wore a grey turtleneck for the event, said he
felt tremendous pressure when he made his debut on the list -
and had dreamed of gaining a top rating one day.
"I'll just keep on doing what I've always done. The best
part of Japanese food is the freshness of the ingredients and
bringing that to life in your cooking."
Other restaurants that won the three-star rating included
"Usukifugu Yamadaya," which serves fugu, poisonous blowfish
which can be fatal if improperly prepared. Another winner was
"Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten," whose master chef is in his late 80s
and which was the site of an informal leaders' dinner when U.S.
President Barack Obama visited Japan in April.
The first Michelin restaurant guide, aimed at drivers in the
early days of motoring, was publishing by the tyre company in
1900, with the star rating system introduced in the 1920s. Tokyo
was the first Asian city to have a guide devoted to it.
Following is a list of the 12 top-rated Tokyo restaurants,
according to the 2015 Michelin guide that goes on sale Friday.
1. Esaki
2. Ishikawa
3. Joel Robuchon
4. Kanda
5. Makimura
6. Quintessence
7. Ryugin
8. Saito
9. Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten
10. Usukifugu Yamadaya
11. Yoshitake
12. Yukimura
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Robert Birsel)